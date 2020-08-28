Alternating Currents Film Festival winners announced

BEST OF FEST

Out of Stock

Runtime 17:48

In 1973, the host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson, made a joke that toilet paper was going out of stock. By the next day, stores across the country were completely sold out. This is the story of the first day of the toilet paper crisis.

Directed by Bryan Taira

Bryan Taira is a Japanese-American film director, born and raised in Carpinteria, California. His imagination for highlighting social and economic issues are portrayed through contradictory genres. As a storyteller and artist he strives to cultivate a connection between humanity and the natural world through various mediums. Recently graduated from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Bryan looks forward to creating and collaborating on more films.

BEST LOCAL

Family Tree

Runtime 16:41

A newly wed woman is unwittingly duped into a dark holiday tradition in her new family, now she is forced to carry out horrible acts in the days leading up to Christmas.

Directed by Patrick Boberg