What’s the difference between the first and second year of Alternating Currents?
The most obvious answer is this: The festival’s second round, kicking off Thursday and running through Sunday, is much bigger, according to Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, the arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce that puts on Alternating Currents.
“The volume of this thing increased significantly,” Carter said. “There’s so much more to do and so much more to it.”
The festival has stretched out to four days and there are more events, more venues participating and more free things to do (hint: watch out for a couple of professional wrestling matches).
To help navigate this year’s fest, the Downtown Davenport Partnership released a mobile app detailing daily lineups and a way to make-your-own schedule. It’s available for free at the App Store and on Google Play.
And to get you fully-festival ready, read on for what you need to know about the second annual Alternating Currents.
What is it, again?
Alternating Currents launched in August 2017 as a two-day festival, inspired by the model of South by Southwest, or SXSW, held in Austin, Texas, and Miles of Music, held in Appleton, Wisconsin. The festival, put on by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, replaced River Roots Live, which brought musical acts to LeClaire Park each summer. Alternating Currents showcases comedy, film, music and art at multiples venues in downtown Davenport.
As Carter said, part of the fest’s mission is to show off downtown Davenport’s progress.
“The idea is to show we are as a downtown and where we want to be,” he said. “It’s a great way to discover everything Davenport has to offer and some of those things weren’t around last year.”
Anchored by a Dr. Dog concert on Saturday at the Adler Theatre, the fest includes ticketed shows at the Redstone Room, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel and Stardust as well as a host of free comedy showcases, film screenings, live music and arts festivals happening all at once at a total of 26 spots around downtown Davenport.
So, where exactly?
With so much going on (over 100 things, to be exact), Carter offers this advice: “Just get downtown and see what what you stumble upon.”
Events are happening throughout downtown Davenport (as well as a handful of events in Rock Island and Moline) including traditional entertainment venues such as the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., and, the newest venue of the bunch, Stardust, 218 Iowa St., as well as the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. You’ll also find things to do at bars/restaurants such as Great River Brewery, 332 E 2nd St., Barrel House, 211 E. 2nd St., Front Street Brewery, 208 E River Drive, and its tap room inside the Freight House, The Current Iowa’s rooftop bar, called Up, 215 N. Main St., as well as bars on 3rd Street such as Mac's Tavern, Kilkenny's Pub and Me & Billy.
When are things happening?
Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight (and later) Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight (and later) Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
How much?
A $20 weekend pass will cover all shows to be held this weekend at the Redstone Room, Stardust and the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Tickets for the headlining event — a Dr. Dog concert at the Adler Theatre on Saturday — cost $33-$43 and are on sale Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office. Purchasing a ticket to see Dr. Dog will get festival-goers $5 off a weekend pass. Many of the 100-plus things to do, including the comedy showcases, film screenings, concerts, Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Festival and OMG BeckyFest, are free.
For tickets and more info, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.