Alternating Currents returns to downtown Davenport, and expands to Rock Island and Moline

For Tayvian Johnson and Avery Pearl, this year's Alternating Currents arts festival represents coming full circle.
The East Moline-based brothers and performing artists played their first paid gig at Alternating Currents in 2018. Now, three years later, their new venue is providing a stage for other artists to showcase their talents.
"We went from just playing [Alternating Currents] to being able to facilitate it for other artists, which is really rewarding," Johnson said.
Johnson and Pearl, along with three other local artists, have created The Spot to have a space for events the community supports and can be a part of. Located at 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island, The Spot is one of 35 venues hosting events during Alternating Currents.
Alternating Currents will bring more than 120 musicians, filmmakers, poets and comedians to three of the Quad-Cities Aug. 19-22. People can hop from show to show in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline throughout the festival, all for free.
"This is an opportunity to get people downtown and exploring the downtowns and seeing everything that is here and what we have to offer," Downtown Davenport District Director of Events Jason Gilliland said.
While The Spot has held some smaller events and soft openings, its grand opening is Aug. 19 during the festival's kickoff celebration in downtown Rock Island. After a brief ceremony, musical artists M3 and Ami will take the Spot stage from 5-7 p.m. Big Man G and the E$, Johnson and Pearl's group, will follow at 8 p.m.
Downtown Rock Island Director Jack Cullen said the downtown has a long history in arts and entertainment, so he wanted to jump on the opportunity to bring more of Alternating Currents across the river. This is the arts festival's fourth year, and the first with more than one or so venues outside Davenport.
"It makes sense that Alternating Currents has a presence in downtown Rock Island," Cullen said.
Alternating Currents will hold arts events in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.
Moline's Bass Street Landing is also hosting artists during the festival.
The kickoff event begins at 3:45 Aug. 19 with the unveiling of a new mural in the 300 block of 20th Street in Rock Island. Throughout the afternoon and evening people will have the opportunity to see live music and comedy shows, meet performing arts troupe Squonk and Illinois filmmakers, and sit for readings from the Midwest Writing Center's newest publication, "The Atlas 16."
Free parking is available in the parking garage on 16th and 17th Streets.
"Alternating Currents is pretty broad, you can fit a lot under music, comedy, film, and that's what we'll have that Thursday night," Cullen said. "I'm excited that it's kind of serving as the kickoff to the weekend because it's something fresh and new, different this year."
Also new this year are a couple of pedicabs, giving complementary rides to those going from venue to venue. Gilliland said they'll help people see more shows and experience more of Alternating Currents.
Alternating Currents was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Gilliland said this year they're following CDC guidelines and encouraging people to wear masks while inside and to follow whatever protocols venues have set to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
After the devastation of the 2019 flooding on downtown Davenport and the pandemic shutting down businesses, Gilliland said it's important to have Alternating Currents driving customers to these businesses. They've already started to bounce back as people looking to get out of the house have come downtown.
"It's been great this summer to kind of see the downtown come alive again," Gilliland said.