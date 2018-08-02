1. Mississippi Valley Fair
The 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair continues today through Sunday, offering plenty to do and see at the fairgrounds at 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Along with food vendors, local music, carnival rides and free kids activities, four grandstand concerts are still on the lineup. See Toby Keith on Thursday, Theory of a Deadman on Friday, Billy Currington on Saturday and Justin Moore on Sunday. Concerts start at 8 p.m. Fun Cards, which grant admission to the fairgrounds and the grandstand concerts, cost $60. Daily admission to the grounds costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12 and is free for kids ages 3 and under. For more info, visit mvfair.com.
2. Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival
The 46th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival officially kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. Festivities include a hearty lineup of live jazz music Thursday-Saturday at the fest's main venue, Rhythm City Casino at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport as well as live tunes set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at LeClaire Park in Davenport. For ticket info and more, visit bixsociety.org.
3. 'Shrek The Musical'
Quad-City Music Guild kicks off its run of "Shrek: The Musical," this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as Aug. 9-12. Tickets cost $11 for kids and $16 for adults. During performances, limited handicapped parking is available at Prospect Park. Patrons are encouraged to use the Quad-City Music Guild's free MetroLINK bus shuttle service from SouthPark Mall for transport to the theater. Shuttles begin an hour before each performance and end 10 minutes before curtain time. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.
4. Moonshine Bandits at the Redstone Room
5. Live@Five outside RME
Want to kick off your weekend with a free outdoor concert? Check out this week's installment of the River Music Experience's Live@Five free concert summer series featuring singer Kevin Presbey. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday outside the River Music Experience near the intersection of 2nd and Main streets.
6. Israel Nash at the Raccoon Motel
Eight days after releasing his latest album, called "Lifted," Texas-born rock 'n' roller Israel Nash is slated to perform on Saturday with special guests Field Division and Patrick Dethlefs at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and cost $20 on the day of the show.