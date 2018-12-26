What makes one story, out of all the ones written in 2018, stand out?
For me, it has to do with the feeling I had while reporting and writing. If I felt some ping of excitement, whether it was because of the person I interviewed proved especially interesting or the subject matter was compelling or some part of the process surprised me (this happens a lot), the story probably stayed with me.
If it made that day on the job feel not-so-ordinary or if I called my mom to tell her about it, the story probably stayed with me.
Hopefully, those are some of the same stories that stayed with readers throughout the year, too.
Because the year’s almost over and this is the sort of time for looking back, here’s a look back on a handful of the entertainment (and a few outside-the-box) stories I loved telling in 2018.
Music venue momentum
In April, I wrote a Big Story about the landscape of music venues in the Quad-Cities. In that story, I also broke news about The Rust Belt, the 4,000-person capacity venue coming to East Moline. For me, this story threaded together reporting about the area’s music scene I had done since starting at the Quad-City Times in January 2016. The story offered a big-picture look at the venues, why they matter as well as how they tie into the music scene’s growth.
Feeling feels with Tank and the Bangas
When you interview touring musicians, you never know how the conversation, which is usually limited to 15 minutes, is going to go. My conversation with Albert Allenback, who plays the flute and saxophone in the Tank and the Bangas, surprised me because of his willingness to be open and to talk beyond 15 minutes. It stayed with me, also, because of one moment of raw emotion he shared with me: It happened during a show when lead singer Tarriona Tank Ball sang a song called, “Rollercoasters,” and revised the ending in a way that “really got” to Allenback. She sang, “I fly to you every night.”
“I’m in a long distance relationship with a woman I love very much,” he said during the interview, ahead of the band’s Halloween show at Codfish Hollow.
The lyrics, during that particular show, brought tears to Allenback's eyes.
“Man, I was thinking about the next time I was going to see her,” he said. “I was thinking about jumping on a plane and flying to her.”
His words often get stuck in my head when I listen to “Rollercoasters”
The mystery of the Hula Hoop Tree
While looking for haunted places for a Halloween-themed story, our photo editor Kevin Smith and I spotted something strange, not particularly spooky, on the side of the road in Amber, Iowa. It was a large oak tree covered in hula hoops. I made it a mission to figure out the story behind the tree. And I did. The sense of mystery and the plain ol’ quirky factor made this story exciting to me. I also loved how people in the town of Amber as well those from afar who serendipitously discovered the tree felt the same way about it: That it served as a reminder of good and whimsy in the world.
My first 'American Pickers' interview
My experience interviewing Danielle Colby, known for starring in "American Pickers," was special for a few reasons: We talked while she had spotty phone service as she climbed up a mountain somewhere in Puerto Rico. It also stood out to me because she was honest about the criticism she has received since being on TV and the resolve she has to keep being herself, and maybe, make the world better as she goes. She ended the interview with these uplifting words: "If I could say anything at all, I would say, to anyone who feels a little weird or different, I want them to know that’s OK. Be weird. Do it with style. And be the best weirdo you can be.”
What does pride mean to you?
This doesn't fit as an entertainment story, but there's a reason it's on this list: It's the story I'm most proud of telling in 2018. Ahead of the inaugural Quad-City Unity Pride Week which culminated with the first Quad-Cities Pride Parade in June, I interviewed eight Quad-Citians in the LGBTQ community and shared slices of their journeys— in their own words — that centered around what pride means to them. They each had something different to say. My hope is that the story, at the least, let Quad-City residents who are part of the LGBTQ community say what they wanted to say and, maybe, as those profiled said, served as a reminder that love conquers hate.
Meet Juniper
I remember the first time I met Juniper. Someone in front of me at the show was holding her, as she wore those big headphones, and her eyes wouldn't leave the stage. Her little arms and legs did their own form of dancing and, when she looked at me, her smile made me smile. In February, I wrote about Juniper, who was 18 months at the time, and her mother, Jaclyn Lindaas and the special connection they share to music. When Lindaas moved to Davenport, music gave her a sense of community and family. Starting early in her pregnancy, Lindaas passed that passion along to her daughter, who now dances right onto the stage when she's at a show and, simply by her smiley presence, warms the hearts of musicians and concert-goers alike.
