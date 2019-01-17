1. Soren Bryce at the Raccoon Motel
Pop singer/songwriter Soren Bryce, based in Brooklyn, New York, is slated to play a show Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Special guest Tambourine, an indie pop band from Moline, will open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.
2. 'Newsies' at Circa ‘21
The musical comedy “Newsies” opens Friday and runs through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
3. Icestravaganza
Looking to have some wintry fun? The seventh annual Icestravaganza is on tap Saturday. As 24,000 pounds — or 12 tons — of ice blocks are transformed into works of art, there will also plenty of kid-friendly activities and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Admission is free. In addition, check out the event's after party, starting at 6 p.m. at Front Street Brewery. After-party admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more info, visit downtowndavenport.com.
4. Winter Wine experience
Check out the 10th annual Winter Wine Experience, an evening full of wine tastings and live music, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The event helps fund the River Music Experience's educational programming. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
5. Taste of LeClaire
During Taste of LeClaire on Saturday, the town's eateries and shops will offer samples of favorite snacks and drinks. Establishments on LeClaire's Cody Road such as The Shameless Chocoholic, Blue Iguana, Wide River Winery and the Misssissippi River Distilling Company will offer treats to sample starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit www.leclaireiowa.gov.
6. 38 Special at Rhythm City Casino
38 Special brings classic Southern Rock to the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, created hits like "Hold on Loosely," "Back Where You Belong" and "Second Chance." Tickets cost $35-$55 and are available at the venue or online at rhythmcitycasino.com.
