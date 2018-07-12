1. Whitney Rose at Raccoon Motel
Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter Whitney Rose is coming back to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. She will perform Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $20 at the door.
2. 'A Chorus Line'
Get your fix of "A Chorus Line," presented by the Quad-City Music Guild, this weekend. The show, full of familiar tunes such as "What I Did for Love," “I Can Do That" and “At the Ballet," is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com.
3. Homebrew Festiv-Ale
Homebrew Festiv-Ale, a homebrewing festival offering plenty of beer samples from more than a dozen area homebrew clubs, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, $20, are on sale at midwestix.com and includes a commemorative tasting glass and 15 sampling tickets.
4. 'Clybourne Park'
Playcrafters presents "Clybourne Park," a play written as a spin-off to "A Raisin in the Sun," this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 4950 35th Ave., Moline as well as next weekend. For tickets, $13, and more info, visit www.playcrafters.com.
5. Live@Five
It's time for another Live@Five. Check out a free concert outside the River Music Experience on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport featuring Whiskey Motel. Music starts at 5 p.m. To see the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6. Camp Euforia
Back for its 15th year, Camp Euforia is set for Thursday-Saturday in Lone Tree, Iowa. The lineup includes Eufórquestra, a group originally from Iowa City that’s based in Fort Collins, Colorado, The Candymakers, The Maytags and Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. A pass for Saturday costs $70, a two-day pass costs $100 and a three-day pass costs $125. For more info, visit campeuforia.com.