1. 'Back in Black Friday'
There will more to do on Black Friday than go shopping: See Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band based in the Quad-Cities, for their 'Back in Black Friday' concert on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
2. Afternoon tea and 'Little Women' screening
In conjunction with the "Literary Heroines: Their Times, Their Fashions" exhibit on display now at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport, the museum is hosting an event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday featuring afternoon tea, exhibit admission and the chance to get photos made with an 1860s theme. Patrons can choose to see either the 1949 version of "Little Women" or the 1994 version, starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder and Kirsten Dunst. Tickets cost $25. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit www.putnam.org.
3. 'It Had to Be You'
The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" opens its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend. Tickets, $16, are available online at theblackboxtheatre.
4. Festival of Trees
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees wraps up Sunday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of more than 150 designer trees and other holiday items sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
5. Soulful Sunday
Check out Soulful Sunday, featuring a lineup of soul musicians, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Rock Island Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The show will feature Jerry Johnson, Tyrone Phillips, Bethann Heidgerken, Brii Watson, Christina Strickland Boyer and Donna Wilkerson as well as a live painter. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/rockislandsupperclub.
6. Pimprov at The Speakeasy
PIMPROV, an improv group based in Chicago, is returning to The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, this weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door. You can reserve tickets at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 or visiting at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.