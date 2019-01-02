1. Dave Matthews Band tribute
Want to hear some of the top hits from the Dave Matthews Band? Check out a concert by Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear tunes such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.
2. Angela Meyer at the Raccoon Motel
Angela Meyer, a country singer/songwriter from Eldridge and based in McCausland, and Kari Arnett, an Americana singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisc., are teaming up to kick off 2019 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
3. Foxholes at the Raccoon Motel
See indie rock band Foxholes, based in Des Moines, with Plunkett on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
4. 'Winter nights, winter lights'
The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is wrapping up its run at the Quad-City Botanical Center this weekend. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.
5. Last call for 'French Moderns'
Your time to see “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” is winding down. The blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum showcasing 60 pieces by world-famous artists, will be ending its run this weekend at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday. In addition, admission to the Figge is free through Sunday.
6. Signature series
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is presenting one of its Signature Series shows this weekend, featuring the work of Ravel and Debussy performed by Naha Greenholtz, Hannah Holman and Rene Lecuona. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. For more info, visit qcso.org.
1. Dave Matthews Band tribute
Want to hear some of the top hits from the Dave Matthews Band? Check out a concert by Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear tunes such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.
2. Angela Meyer at the Raccoon Motel
Angela Meyer, a country singer/songwriter from Eldridge and based in McCausland, and Kari Arnett, a Americana singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisc., are teaming up to kick off 2019 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
3. Foxholes at the Raccoon Motel
See indie rock band Foxholes, based in Des Moines, with Plunkett on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
4. 'Winter nights, winter lights'
The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is wrapping up its run at the Quad-City Botanical Center this weekend. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.
5. Last call for 'French Moderns'
Your time to see “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” is winding down. The blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum showcasing 60 pieces by world-famous artists, will be ending its run this weekend at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday. In addition, admission to the Figge is free through Sunday.
6. Signature series
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is presenting one of its Signature Series shows this weekend, featuring the work of Ravel and Debussy performed by Naha Greenholtz, Hannah Holman and Rene Lecuona. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. For more info, visit qcso.org.