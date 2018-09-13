1. Ballet Q-C presents 'Paris en Pointe'
Ballet Quad-Cities opens it season with "Paris en Pointe," a show in partnership with the St. Ambrose Music Department and the Figge Art Museum, this weekend. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St.,
Davenport. Tickets are $25 for adults. For more information, visit balletquadcities.com.
2. Soul Sherpa & Tomar and The FCs
See two soul bands in one night this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tomar and the FCs, a soul band from Austin, Texas, and Soul Sherpa, a band out of Cedar Rapids, will co-bill the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music will start at 8 p.m. Friday. To purchase tickets in advance for $8, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts
The 31st annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts, billed as the Quad-City area's premier fine arts festival, kicks off Saturday at Lindsay park in the Village of East Davenport. The fair draws top artists from the Midwest as well as from across the country and will also feature live music and food and drink vendors, including wine from Tabor Home Winery, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $4 per day per person or $6 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under get in free. For more info, visit www.midcoast.org/riverssance.
4. Laugh Hard Challenge
The Speakeasy, Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse Theatre’s secondary and next-door venue in downtown Rock Island, is hosting a multiple-round comedy competition this month. The Laugh Hard Challenge kicked off over the weekend with the first of two preliminary rounds and the second is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The final round will be on Sept. 29. For each round, doors will open at 7 p.m. and comedy will start at 8 p.m. Admission costs $10 in advance and goes up to $12 on the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased at the Circa ’21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2. Reservations also may be made online at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
5. Chicago Farmer
Chicago Farmer is the moniker for Bloomington, Illinois-based folk musician Cody Diekhoff. He will performing on Thursday, along with Dan Tedesco, at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $12 in advance at moellernights.com and $17 on the day of the show.
6. Brew Ha Ha
Brew Ha Ha is back, bringing a variety of local and regional craft brews and a festival atmosphere to LeClaire Park in Davenport. The beer-tasting event, presented by the Jaycees of the Quad-Cities, is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, $25-$35, visit eventbrite.com. Proceeds go toward local charities and programs as well as community impact projects in the area. For more info, visit jayceesqc.org/brewhaha.