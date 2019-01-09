1. Martin Sexton at the Stardust
Martin Sexton, a folk/blues/rock singer/songwriter who has released 11 albums, will play a seated show on Thursday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. He will be joined by opener Chris Trapper. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and are available at eventbrite.com.
2. Comedian Ron White
Ron White, one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians currently on tour, is slated to perform this weekend at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. See the cigar-smoking comedian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $43, $53, $73, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
3. Winterland and Kind Country at Redstone Room
See Winterland, a Grateful Dead tribute band and Country Kind, a Minneapolis-based band that performs country classics and originals, on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show.
4. Abby Jeanne at Raccoon Motel
Abby Jeanne, a soulful singer/songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will play a show on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. She will be joined by bands Soultru and Progeny. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
5. 'The Cool Sessions'
The Rock Island Supper Club will host "The Cool Sessions," featuring live jazz music, spoken-word performances and live painting, this weekend. The events starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $10 at the door. For more info, visit facebook.com/rockislandsupperclub.
6. 'Finding inspiration: French Moderns'
The exhibit, "Finding inspiration: From Monet to Matisse," will be on display through Jan. 25 at the Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. It features 90 works of art by regional artists who were inspired by the recent "French Moderns" exhibition at the Figge, which ended its run there on Jan. 6. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.