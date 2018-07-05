1. Dawn and On festival
Dawn and On, a one-day music festival, is back for its fourth year on Saturday at Len Brown's North Shore Inn on the banks of the Rock River in Moline. The musical lineup includes Jenny Lynn Stacy and The Dirty Roosters, Bees, Still Shine, Condor & Jaybird, Fox Crossing String Band, The Big Wu, Family Groove Company, JC Brooks Band and The Dawn. There will also be local food and craft vendors and craft beer. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and music starts at noon. A pre-party is set for Friday evening at Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island. Admission costs $10 and is free for kids 12 and younger. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Illinois Quad-Cities Chapter of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
2. 'A Chorus Line'
Quad-City Music Guild opens its two-weekend run of "A Chorus Line," full of familiar tunes such as "What I Did for Love," “I Can Do That" and “At the Ballet," this week at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as July 12-15. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com.
3. Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth is another go-to weekly event to check out this summer. The open-air night market in downtown Moline features food trucks, a beer garden, local arts and craft vendors, kids'activities and live music every Friday. This week's festivities include music by Frankie Joe & Kinfolk from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by music by The Merchants. Admission is free.
4. Becca Mancari and Liz Moen at Raccoon Motel
Following their show with Lissie and Esme Patterson at Codfish Hollow on Wednesday, Becca Mancari and Liz Moen are slated to play at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $17 at the door.
5. Rock Island Artists' Market
The Rock Island Artists' Market returns from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. There will be local art, crafts and treats for sale along with live music and more. The market is held monthly from June to October. Admission is free.
6. Thursday night summer concert
Here's another free summer happening to check out. Moline Centre's Thursday night summer concert series brings outdoor concerts to Bass Street Landing in downtown Moline. This week, see 50 Shades of Rock, a classic rock band that covers everything from Garth Brooks to The Beatles. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair. Admission is free.