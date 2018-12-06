1. Country concert at the TaxSlayer Center
Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina are bringing their country hits to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline on Friday. The concert is part of Swindell's "Reason to Drink... Another Tour." The singer is known for songs such as "Break Up in the End" and "You Should Be Here." Tickets range in price from $29.75 to $59, and are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
2. Get with the Times
Test your local news knowledge while sipping beers at the Quad-City Times' first-ever "Get with the Times" trivia night, set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
3. OMG Beckyfest
OMG Beckyfest is back this weekend with a holiday-version of the handmade and vintage vendor fair. Over 130 vendors will be set up during the "shopping extravaganza" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. For more info, visit craftedqc.com/beckyfest.
4. Comedy and music at the Raccoon Motel
Two shows — a comedy show and a concert — are happening on one night at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. First up on Saturday, see Chicago-based comedian Kristen Toomey, along with Quad-City comedians Andrew Cline and Luke Swanson, starting at 7 p.m. Then see The Nadas, a band based in Des Moines, play. Music starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets to both shows are available at raccoonmotel.com.
5. Christmas in LeClaire
LeClaire's weekend-long celebration of the holiday season kicks off during a Christmas-themed First Friday, during which the town’s shops and eateries will stay open later and offer specials through Sunday. Festivities include a screening of “Elf” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River Distilling Company and the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the 5K costs $40 and is available at getmeregistered.com. For more info, refer to visitleclaire.com.
6. Jon Wayne and The Pain at the Redstone Room
See the reggae rock band Jon Wayne and The Pain on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opening act The Uniphonics. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org.