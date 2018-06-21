1. Langhorne Slim at Codfish Hollow
See Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band as well as Carson McHone and Dan Tedesco this weekend at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. Music is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For tickets, $25-$30, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
2. ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’
New Ground Theatre is bringing a story penned by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron to life. See "Love, Loss and What I Wore," a play written by the Ephron sisters and based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, this weekend. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $18 for adults and $15 students and seniors over 55, will be available at the door.
3. Live@Five outside RME
Celebrate it being Friday with another installment of the Music Experience's Live@Five summer concert series, which brings free concerts to downtown Davenport at 5 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 28. This week's concert features music by Hal Reed and the Mississippi Journey. Music starts at 5 p.m. outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. To check out the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
4. Genesius Guild’s ‘As You Like It’
Enjoy classic theater outside this weekend. The Genesius Guild will present Shakespeare's comedy "As You Like It," 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Admission is free.
5. Michael Jackson tribute concert
If you're a Michael Jackson fan, you'll want to check out this tribute to the King of Pop presented by All Sweat Productions and performed by QUad-City based musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets cost $15 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $18 on the day of the show.
6. QC Junetopia
The fourth annual QC Junetopia, a three-day music and arts festival, kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island and will feature live music and spoken-word performances. The festival continues with events on Friday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport and Saturday at the Moline Club in Moline. Admission costs $5-$10 per day. Proceeds go toward Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.