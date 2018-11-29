1. 'Frozen' on ice
Are you a fan of the Disney movie, "Frozen"? Then you'll probably want to see the story and characters, such as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Swen, unfold during a Disney on Ice production. You have seven chances to see show, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and featuring appearances by other Disney characters. Show times include 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, which range from $15 to $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
2. Christmas in the Village
Get into the festive spirit with Christmas in the Village, which is set to take over the Village of East Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Festivities include visits with Santa, trolley rides, live music, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo and more inside businesses in the Village and outside along 11th Street. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.villageofeastdavenport.com/Christmas_Walk.php.
3. 'Miracle in Bedford Falls'
The Quad-City Music Guild opens "Miracle in Bedford Falls," a new musical based on the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610.
4. 'Blue Christmas: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Holiday Extravaganza'
Elvis' top hits — both holiday-themed and not — are taking over the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on Thursday. Two performances of "Blue Christmas: A Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza" starring Elvis impersonator Robert Shaw, are scheduled for Thursday at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For the matinee show, doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the show will start at 1 p.m. Tickets for that performance cost $46.50. For the evening show, doors open 5:45 p.m., a buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for that show cost $52. To make reservations, call 309-786-7733.
5. Kovu at Raccoon Motel
See hip-hop artist Kovu, who is based in Chicago, on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. He will be joined by Xavy Rusan, a Quad-City based rapper. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and are available at eventbrite.com.
6. ‘Noel: The Musical’
See the new holiday musical, “Noël: The Musical,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, which range from $28 to $58, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. For more info, visit www.adlertheatre.com.
