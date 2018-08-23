1. The Beach Boys at the TaxSlayer Center
You probably know their songs, like, "Kokomo," "Fun Fun Fun," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice." And this weekend, The Beach Boys will perform them live at the TaxSlayer Center. Joining rock 'n' roll hall of famers are special guests The Boat Drunks, billed as the Midwest's best Jimmy Buffet tribute band, as well as John Stamos, the actor/musician best known for his TV role on "Full House" who has occasionally performed with the band. Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, costing $39.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
2. Movie in the park
How about an outdoor move night? The Movie in the Park series, presented by The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation, continues Friday at at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W Central Park Ave., Davenport. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., family-friendly activities will be available at 7 p.m. and a costume parade is set for 7:30 p.m. The movie "Wonder" will start at sunset.
3. 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
The QC Theatre Workshop's 2018-19 season is kicking off this weekend with the area's debut of "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" and written by Sarah Ruhl. The play will run from Friday to Sept. 9 at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Admission follows a "Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.
4. Thursday night groove
5. Best of the Wurst Cook-Off
The first Best of the Wurst Cook-off Festival, in which four bratwurst vendors will compete to be named the best of the “wurst," is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St. in Davenport. Admission costs $5 with samples included. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go toward programming and educational opportunities at the German American Heritage Center.
6. Bluegrass breakfast
For the final time this summer, Bluegrass Breakfast is back at the Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Enjoy pancakes and sausage with butter and syrup infused with the distillery's spirits plus breakfast cocktails, a bloody mary bar and live bluegrass music from Castle Ridge. Festivities are set for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.