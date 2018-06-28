1. Sugarland at TaxSlayer Center
Up for a country concert this weekend? Country musical duo Sugarland kicked off their "Still the Same" tour, their first tour in five years, in May and are set to headline a show on Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The band is known for hits such as "Stay," "Stuck Like Glue" and "All I Want To Do" as well as "Babe," a single featuring Taylor Swift released in April. Opening acts for Friday's show include Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, you may recognize from her role as Scarlett O'Connor in the ABC/CMT TV series, "Nashville." Tickets, $31.50, $51, $71 and $101, are available at taxslayercenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Music starts at 7 p.m.
2. Rock the District
It's time for Rock the District, an evening of rock 'n' roll featuring headlining act Bush in downtown Rock Island. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and the lineup also includes Helmet, Three Years Hollow and The Last Glimpse. Tickets, $35, are available at ticketweb.com as well as in person at the Daiquiri Factory, RIBCO, Co-Op Records in Moline and Dunn Bros Coffee.
3. Banditos at Raccoon Motel
See Banditos, a six-piece honky-tonk and rock ‘n’ roll band from Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport with special guests Mobley and Riley Downing. Tickets are $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Before the show, catch Banditos live in the Quad-City Times newsroom for a Paper Jams. Watch live at 2 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/qctimes.com.
4. Ruby Boots at Raccoon Motel
Ruby Boots, an Americana act from Nashville, will perform Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Reuben Bidez will open up the night of tunes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $15 at the door.
5. Live@Five outside RME
Check out this week's free concert, part of Live@Five summer concert series, featuring Dan Hubbard, a singer-songwriter from Bloomington, Illinois, with his full band. Music starts at 5 p.m. outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free. To check out the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6. Genesius Guild presents 'Prometheus Bound'
The Genesius Guild's 62nd season of bringing free classic theater to the Quad-Cities continues this weekend with Aeschylus’ “Prometheus Bound” at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Show times include 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend. Admission is free.