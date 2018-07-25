1. Quad-City Times Bix 7
Whether you're running, walking or watching, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 course will be the place to be Saturday morning. The 44th annual Bix 7 and the Quick Bix, a two-mile option, start at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Brady and 4th streets. Still want to register for the race? Visit Bix7.com. Stay around downtown Davenport after the Bix for music, food vendors, drinks and more during Street Fest and other festivties.
2. Frances Cone at Raccoon Motel
Kick off Bix weekend with live music. The Nashville-based indie-pop band Frances Cone will perform Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Urbana, Iowa based rapper/singer-songwriter CJ Run will open up the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $17 at the door.
3. Shakespeare in the park
This weekend, the Genesius Guild wraps up its two weekend-run of Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice," at Lincoln Park near the intersection of 38th Street and 11th Avenue in Rock Island. The free shows begin at 8 p.m. For more info, visit genesius.org.
4. Dueling pianos
The Windy City Dueling Pianos, a two-piano act based in Chicago, is headed back this week to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For advance tickets, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com.
5. Quad-Cities Metal FestBierstube, the bar/restaurant at 415 15th St., Moline, is hosting its annual Metal Fest, a full day of metal tunes on Saturday. Music will be performed on two stages and kicks off at 2 p.m. The lineup features 13 acts such as Extinguish the Sun, Close the Hatch, Plains, Fearless Me, Silent Ire, Crater, Doppelganger and more. Tickets cost $8 and are available at the door.
6. Live music on the Mississippi
The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire continues its summer concert series this weekend with live tunes from Davenport-based singer Lojo Russo. Music will start at 4 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the cocktail house, which overlooks the Mississippi River.