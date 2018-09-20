1. ‘Something Rotten!’
A bit of Broadway is coming to downtown Davenport this weekend. See the musical comedy "Something Rotten!" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $53, $73, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.
2. 'Mama Won't Fly' opens at Circa '21
"Mama Won't Fly" kicks off this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The musical opens Friday and runs through Nov. 3 with shows happening weekly at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays as well as at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a buffet dinner is served from 6-7 p.m. On Sundays, doors open at 3:45 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:45 p.m. Tickets for the Wednesday through Sunday evening performances are $48 plus tax; tickets for the Wednesday matinees are $42.50 plus tax. For reservations, call 309-786-7733 or visit circa21.com.
3. ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Tuesdays with Morrie,” a play based on Mitch Albom's popular memoir, this weekend at 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13. To buy tickets, call 309-762-0330 or visit playcrafters.com.
4. Illuminati Hotties at Raccoon Motel
See Illimuniati Hotties, a punk band from Los Angeles, this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Special guests Yoya and Mountain Swallower will round out the night of tunes starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.
5. Live @ Five featuring Neon Orange
This week's Live @ Five, a free outdoor concert series, features music from Neon Orange, a Moline based band that plays music from the '60s to '70s including hits made popular by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Yadbirds and more. See Neon Orange on Friday outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
6. Folk singer Aoife Scott
Aoife Scott, a folk singer and songwriter based in Dublin, Ireland, will be playing an outdoor show at Cà d'Zan, a house concert venue in Cambridge, Illinois. Friday's festivities kick off with a potluck at 6 p.m. and continue with music at 7 p.m. It is the last outdoor concert on the venue's schedule for this year. A donation of $10-$20 is suggested. For more info, search "Cà d'Zan" on Facebook.