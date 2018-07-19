1. 'Mamma Mia' at Circa '21
"Mamma Mia," the musical packed with ABBA's classic songs such as "Dancing Queen," opens this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The musical runs through Sept. 15 with shows happening weekly at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays as well as at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a buffet dinner is served from 6-7 p.m. On Sundays, doors open at 3:45 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:45 p.m. Tickets for the Wednesday through Sunday evening performances are $48 plus tax; tickets for the Wednesday matinees are $42.50 plus tax. For reservations, call 309-786-7733 or visit circa21.com.
2. The Lone Bellow at Codfish Hollow
The Lone Bellow, a folk/rock band based in Brooklyn, New York, are set to play Thursday with opener Erin Rae at Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. "Walk into a Storm," the group's third album, came out in September. Tickets to the show cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of. For more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
3. Here Come the Mummies
Here Come the Mummies are returning to the Quad-Cities this week. The band is made up of professional musicians who perform in mummy garb and go by names such as Mummy Cass, Java Mummy and Eddie Mummy. Since forming the group in 2000, the musicians have kept their real identities under wraps. See Here Come the Mummies perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $25, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.
4. Learn and Play Day
Learn and Play Day is slated to return from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive in Moline. Kids of all ages are invited to spend the day playing and learning about life on a farm, construction sites and the world of forestry and more. Admission is free.
5. Story Show and Black Milk show
Friday night is going to be a busy one at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport. The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with the next installment of the Story Show series, this one featuring stories about "Summertime Madness." Tickets cost $10. Following the Story Show, Detroit, Michigan based rapper Black Milk will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $25 day of.
6. ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Continuing its second season, Mississippi Bend Players will end its run of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” this week. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center in Rock Island. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students/children as well as Augustana College faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-794-7306 or by visiting Mississippibendplayers.com