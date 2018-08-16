1. Bill Bell Jazz Festival
The fifth annual Bill Bell Jazz Festival, a three-day fest presented by Polyrhythms, is set for this weekend. It's named in honor of the legendary East Moline-born jazz musician and teacher, Bill Bell, who was known simply as "The Jazz Professor." He died in March 2017. Festivities are set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The free fest will feature food and drinks, drum circles, kids' activities and performances by acts such as The Curtis Hawkins Band, Funktastic 5, Songbird Jazz Quartet and more. For more info, visit facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.
2. La Sombra at Mercado on Fifth
This Friday is a special one for Mercado on Fifth, the open-air night market held weekly at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline. Mercado on Fifth will host its annual fundraiser concert, featuring the popular Tejano band, La Sombra. The group, fronted by Tony Guerrero, originally formed in Aurora, Illinois, and is now based in San Antonio. It has released over 20 full-length studio albums featuring tunes in Spanish and English. The fundraiser runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday and La Sombra will begin playing at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12. Money raised will go toward Mercado on Fifth. For more info, visit mercadoonfifth.com or facebook.com/mercadoonfifth.
3. 'Next to Normal' at the Black Box Theatre
This weekend marks the final performances of the rock musical, "Next to Normal" at The Black Box Theatre 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more info and to purchase tickets, $16, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
4. Tomfoolery on Tremont
Tomfoolery on Tremont, an occasional comedy show series held at The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, is back on Sunday. Check out a show featuring sets by touring comic Richard Reese as well as Quad-City based comedians Jesse Tuttle, Lauren Alexis Wood, Andrew Cline and Luke Swanson as well as emcee Chris Schlichting. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, $7, visit eventbrite.com.
5. East Village Wine Walk
Want to sip wine while raising money for a good cause? The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk, benefiting the Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities, is slated for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Along with a variety of 25 wines to sample, there will also be live music throughout the afternoon. To join the Wine Walk, visit one of the Gilda's Club tents on Saturday to make a $25 donation and receive a commemorative wine glass and wristband. For more info, visit gildasclubqc.org or villageofeastdavenport.com.
6. Timmy the Teeth at the Raccoon Motel
Timmy the Teeth, a country/folk singer from American Fork, Utah, will play Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Special guest Kari Arnett will open up the night of tunes at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and go up on the day of the show.