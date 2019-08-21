ROCK ISLAND – Green Day's musical “American Idiot” and a special appearance by acclaimed playwright David Henry Hwang are among highlights of Augustana College's 2019-20 theater season.
The schedule is:
- Oct. 10-13 (studio production) – “35mm: A Musical Exhibition” by Ryan Scott Oliver and Matthew Murphy, directed by Cheyenne Powell. A picture is worth 1,000 words — what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or 15? In "35mm," each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theater.
- Oct. 17-20 (mainstage) – “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn, directed by Jennifer Popple. "Noises Off" presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On” in a play-within-a-play. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot.
- Oct. 31-Nov. 3 (studio) – “Flemming: An American Thriller” by Sam Bobrick, directed by Maddie McCobb. Bored by his privileged, but mundane life, Henry Flemming sells his lucrative brokerage firm to become a detective. On his very first case, and to the horror of his wife and his two crazy neighbors, the Flemming living room begins to fill up with dead bodies.
- Nov. 14-17 (mainstage) – “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Jeff Coussens. A dramatic comedy in the world of fantasy role-playing games, "She Kills Monsters" tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home after the death of her teenage sister. The play was recently done as part of Playcracfters' Barn Owl Series.
- Jan. 24-Feb. 2 (mainstage) – Penguin Project Quad Cities will perform its annual modified version of a well-known Broadway musical, next is "The Lion King Jr." Students are 10 to 21 years old who have developmental disabilities, and each is assigned a student mentor who also learns the part and often shares the stage.
- April 16-19 (studio) – “The Bald Soprano” by Eugene Ionesco, translation by Donald M. Allen, directed by senior Jonathan Quigley. A unique satire on the English middle-class, in which "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" talk to each other at cross purposes, while their guests, "Mr. and Mrs. Martin" fail to understand, and the maid and a fire chief enter the absurd fray, getting nowhere at all.
- May 7-10 (mainstage) – “American Idiot” with book and lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, book by Michael Mayer, music and lyrics by Green Day, directed by Shelley Cooper. Based on the Grammy-winning multi-platinum album, it takes the American musical where it's never gone before.
- May 16 – Quad Cities Playwrights Festival, which showcases new 10-minute plays by area playwrights high school age and up.
On Feb. 12-13, 2020, Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang will be in residence in the Quad-Cities, as part of the 2019-2020 Visiting Artist Series from Quad City Arts. The 62-year-old Los Angeles native will be at a reception Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. at Augustana and then give a public lecture at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Hwang is most famous for penning “M. Butterfly” (about the relationship between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Shi Pei Pu, a Peking opera singer), which premiered on Broadway in 1988 and won the Tony Award for Best Play.
The Chinese-American playwright has been described by the New York Times as "a true original," and by Time Magazine as "the first important dramatist of American public life since Arthur Miller.”
He earned Tony nominations for co-writing the book for the Elton John musical “Aida” (based on the Verdi opera), which premiered in 2000, and for a 2002 radical revision of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song.”
Hwang also wrote the book for Disney's “Tarzan,” with songs by Phil Collins, and is recognized as America's most-produced living opera librettist, his works include four pieces with composer Philip Glass. For a complete list of the Visiting Artist Series next season, go to quadcityarts.com/vas.