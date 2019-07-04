The worlds of Aerosmith and "American Pickers" will collide on the History Channel Monday at 7 p.m.
In the popular series, Quad-City area natives Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will meet their rock ‘n’ roll idols, the legendary band Aerosmith, in Las Vegas, for the delivery and reveal of their authentically restored original tour van.
Last season, viewers watched as the guys headed on a cross-country trek in search of the "holy grail of rock ‘n’ roll relics and tackled the painstaking preservation of Aerosmith’s iconic tour van," according to antiquearchaeology.com, the show's website.
Now with a personal visit from the rock stars themselves, viewers will witness Aerosmith’s reaction and retelling of some of their most cherished tour memories.
The 1964 International Harvester Metro was found last year on the property of a Chesterfield, Mass., resident who had lived there since 2005. The owner, Phil, pulled the decrepit van up from beneath the dirt with his son, and it had remained untouched on a car trailer ever since, according to "American Pickers."
Unsure if the van belonged to a fan or the band itself, Phil called Wolfe and Fritz. Thanks to some sleuthing from the pair, the record of the van’s history began to take shape.
Before Aerosmith was selling out arenas across the globe, they were a struggling band from Boston in 1970. The specific model of the recovered van was produced from the late-1930s to the late-1970s, which piqued Wolfe’s interest.
“If they used this van when they first started rocking, it would have been old enough where they could acquire it pretty cheap,” Wolfe said in the July 30, 2018 episode.
Fans can binge watch the previous three episodes featuring Aerosmith and the van before the new episode premieres on Monday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can learn more about the Aerosmith van at history.com/news/american-pickers-aerosmith-van.