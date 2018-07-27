Grieving the death of a parent is one thing. Healing from the loss of a murdered one is completely different.
Zaiga Minka Thorson, longtime Black Hawk College art professor, lost her 88-year-old father in August 2013 when he was killed in her childhood home in Kalamazoo, Mich.
After a trial last fall ended in a mistrial, defendant Todd Maneke, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In January, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
“It has been a long road," said Thorson, who has taught fine art and graphic design at Black Hawk for 19 years. "I am fortunate in that my artwork has been a catalyst for working through a wide array of feelings.
Thorson will lead a free workshop at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 to connect and help people who have lost a friend or loved one to acts of violence. She will be joined by Mindy Rushford, a licensed clinical professional counselor and art therapist at Southpark Psychology in Moline, who is passionate about using art as a form of healing through grief.
Thorson said she was inspired in part by attending a June 2013 arts conference in Moline where a Chicago artist told participants to get out of their studios and into the community.
"That really resonated with me," she said. "I saw the benefits of the work for my students, and also for myself.
Thorson has been a therapist since 2014. In February, she met Rushford at the Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport and asked her to help with the workshop.
Art was a way to get her emotions out and and think about something else, she said. "A lot of it was thinking about memories, growing up there," she said.
Thorson grew up with three brothers; their mother died in 2012.
"I think it is different when you lose someone at the hands of someone else," she said. "My mom had been ill a number of years, died peacefully in her bed."
Maneke, her father's killer, had borrowed money from him. Maneke's mother was a nurse's aide who helped care for Thorson's mother in a nursing home. She speculated that, in 2013, Maneke was out of work, had kids to feed, was a crack addict and likely asked her father for more money. But he refused.
"Last year was tough," she said of overseeing part-time art staff at Black Hawk, dealing with college budget cuts and attending three weeks of the murder trial in Kalamazoo before it ended in the mistrial in late September. Jurors admitted they researched the case outside of court.
She said she last saw her father on a July 2013 family fishing trip.
"He was very sharp mentally, still — was a voracious reader," she said. "He was very passionate about life. He loved music; he sang, he used to perform in plays. He loved fishing and hunting. He loved people, too. He'd talk to anybody.”
Thorson said art can help people deal with any loss, such as suicide, veterans' struggles, or the death of a family member.
"For me, there always needs to be an element of hope," she said. "It started as hope for closure, justice. And we've gotten that now. We're grateful for that.
"And hope you can help other people," she said. "I don't think you ever get over something like this, but you learn to live with it. I'm honoring the people my parents were and what they taught us. You want that to be their legacy."
She and her husband, John, Rock Island's human resources director, have two sons, Alex, 23, and Eric, 21.