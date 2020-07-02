'Art shows that you care': 10 pieces join Quad City Arts' Public Sculpture Program

“We’ve been doing this since 2002, and we engage cities and sometimes businesses to get involved,” Wohlford-Metallo said. Then, “we present all the sculptures that we know are available,” and cities and businesses “get their committees together to choose the ones they want, and they decide where they want them.”

The sculptures are available for purchase, and cities often purchase them for permanent display.

In addition to the Waterfront Convention Center plaza and an area just next to the Center, Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of sculptures at Faye’s Field, Martha’s Point, Veteran’s Memorial Park, the Bettendorf Community Center and Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf; and the Southwest Branch library, near the Genesius Stage in Lincoln Park, Longview Park, the five-point intersection just outside of Longview Park and the Centennial Bridge Visitor’s Center in Rock Island.

“It's something (the community) can engage in,” said Wohlford-Metallo. “People love to take selfies in front of sculptures; people like to talk about them. Sometimes they love them; sometimes they don’t like them, so it gives people something else to think about and do that’s not political or, you know, their everyday thing. It’s something different.”