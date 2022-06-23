Adler Theatre brings season of women-led Broadway hits to Davenport

The Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St., is bringing a Broadway show lineup backed with girl power for the 2022-2023 season.

Kicking off the Broadway season is "Anastasia" Oct. 3, followed by "Legally Blonde" Nov. 20. "Hairspray" will be the first Broadway show of 2023 on Jan. 31, "My Fair Lady" will hit the stage March 8 and the season will round out with "Annie" on May 10.

Those interested in seeing all five shows can buy a season subscription package for prices starting at $210. More information on the shows and tickets can be found on the Adler Theatre website.

“We’re so thankful to partner with Nederlander National Markets to bring another great season of Broadway shows to the Adler Theatre,” said Rick Palmer, executive director of the Adler Theatre, in a press release. “Bringing these top-notch touring Broadway productions to Davenport is an important part of the Adler Theatre.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.