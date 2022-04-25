After an Iowa City flood in 2008, the Figge Art Museum took in 12,000 works from University of Iowa's Stanley Museum of Art. They are going home now.

After 14 years, art pieces stored at the Figge Art Museum because of Iowa City flooding are going home.

Massive flooding destroyed parts of Iowa City in 2008, and about 12,000 pieces of art from the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art were moved to the Figge for safe keeping.

With the new Stanley Museum of Art building set to open Aug. 26, Katherine Wilson, associate director of collections and exhibitions at the Stanley Museum, said they've been working to bring pieces back to Iowa City since March 2020.

Around 12,000 pieces of art from the Stanley Museum's 18,000-work collection were stored at the Figge, Wilson said. Michelle Hargrave, executive director and CEO of the Figge, said three galleries were devoted to showing pieces from the Stanley Museum, two of which held rotating exhibits.

"Their contemporary and modern works have complimented our collection quite nicely," Hargrave said.

The Stanley Museum has moved around 80% of its collection from the Figge's storage facilities and galleries, Hargrave said, storing them in a separate space while the final touches on the new museum are finished.

Wilson hopes to move the rest from the Figge by the end of August.

"I'm not going to hold my breath on that, though," Wilson said.

Transporting 12,000 works of art is a complicated and slow-going process, Wilson said, because each piece needs to be individually evaluated to see how to best store it and if there are any areas of concern with fragility. An oil painting must be stored differently from a metal figurine, which cannot be stored the same way as a terracotta statue.

Having the additional space will allow the Figge to bring out some of its own permanent collection, Hargrave said, of which around only 3% is on display.

"Of course we'll miss having the university's collection in the museum," Hargrave said. "[Moving the collection out] certainly presents an opportunity for us to bring more of our own works out of storage and into our galleries, including some of our new acquisitions."

The extra room will also allow for new partnerships, Hargrave said, such as the collaboration with the Arts Bridges Foundation in Arkansas, which will bring some pieces to the Figge this summer.

Over the years the Figge and Stanley Museum have shared expertise along with sharing space. While they have no specific future programming planned together, Wilson said, they'll strive to continue being good, helpful neighbors.

"The partnership with the Figge has just made a world of difference to us since the flood ..." Wilson said. "We have a small space on campus to show art, but it wouldn't have held a lot of our masterworks. Being able to stay open and function with the help of the Figge has been just a blessing."

