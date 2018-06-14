1. Q-C Music Guild presents 'Mame'
This weekend is your last chance to see Quad-City Music Guild's production of "Mame" at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. The show is centered around the "madcap world" of Mame Dennis, an eccentric woman living in The Great Depression era in New York City. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for children. For tickets, call 309-762-6610 or visit qcmusicguild.com.
2. Rock the Arts
Check out the new event, Rock the Arts, which is replacing Gallery Hop. Rock the Arts features two days of art shows, music, an art market and live demos at three venues in downtown Rock Island. Festivities are set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Three stops include The ARTery and Midcoast Fine Arts Gallery West at 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island, Quad-City Arts at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, and Desoto Studios at 2324 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission is free.
3. Live@Five with the Candymakers
Kick off your weekend with a free concert featuring The Candymakers, a rock 'n' soul band based in the Quad-Cities, as part of the River Music Experience's Live@Fivesummer concert series. Music starts at 5 p.m. To check out the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
4. Quad-Cities Museum Week
Quad-Cities Museum Week wraps up this weekend and offers an extra excuse to visit one of the area's 17 museums, from the Putnam Museum to the Family Museum to the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. Many are offering special events and discounts this week. For more info, visit qcmuseumweek.com.
5. The Tillers at the Raccoon Motel
The Tillers, a bluegrass band from Cincinnati, Ohio, are playing this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. See them, with opening act Wonky Tonk, on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6. Microbrew Mile and Craft Beer Festival
Like running, craft beer, live music and food? What about raising money for charity? All of that is wrapped into one day during the 5th annual Microbrew Mile and Carft Beer Festival, set for Saturday in downtown Moline. The 1-mile race starts at 2 p.m. and the 6k race starts at 2:45 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the beer festival, where over over 40 breweries will offer samples. Tickets for that cost $35. Proceeds will go t The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, The Chris VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship and Mississippi Bend Trykes. For more info, visit microbrewmile.com.