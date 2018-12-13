1. 'A Christmas Carol'
Countryside Community Theatre is kicking off its two-week run of "A Christmas Carol" on Friday at the Boll's Community Center. 428 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa. See the show, adapted from the Charles Dickens classic, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Dec. 20-22. Tickets cost $15 and reservations can be made at cctonstage.org.
2. The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League
The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League is a six-person swing band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, that plays styles of jazz and other music from as far back as the 1930s. They'll be playing a show with Quad-City based band Soultru on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
3. Jessica Moss at Rozz-Tox
Jessica Moss, a Canadian violinist, is often considered a fixture of the underground music scene in Montreal. She is best known as a member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra, a Canadian rock band that formed in 1999. See Moss play a solo show on Thursday with opening acts Idpyramid and Croatians at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rozztox.com and cost $13 on the day of the show.
4. Holiday rock concert
Rock bands LP33 and Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band, will be putting on a holiday concert this week. The groups will perform rock tunes and holiday hits at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
5. Tomfoolery On Tremont
This installment of Tomfoolery on Tremont, the comedy series held monthly (or more) at the Renwick Mansion, features performances by the event's originator Chris Schlicting, a Davenport-based stand-up comedian, along with special guests. The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $7 in advance at eventbrite.com.
6. Home Free's 'A Country Christmas'
You may recognize Home Free, a five-man a capella band from Minneapolis, from NBC's singing competition show, "The Sing-Off." The country group won the show's fourth season in 2013. This weekend, see the all-vocal Home Free perform holiday tunes during their "A Country Christmas" concert at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The show is set for 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $19.50, $34.50, $44.50, $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.