1. The Way Down Wanderers at Redstone Room
See The Way Down Wanderers, a bluegrass group from Peoria, Illinois, with the Driftless Sisters, a musical duo from Galena, Illinois, on Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.
2. Tomfoolery on Tremont with Michael Palascak
The Los Angeles-based comedian, writer, and actor Michael Palascak will be in town this weekend to perform at The Renwick Mansion, 5663, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, as part of the venue's Tomfoolery on Tremont comedy series. Palascak has performed stand-up on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and was a finalist on the most recent season of "Last Comic Standing." The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
3. The Cerny Brothers' album release show
Tickets remain for only one of The Cerny Brothers' three scheduled shows this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The musical duo made up of brothers Scott and Robert Cerny, who are originally from Sherrard, Illinois, are playing three shows on back-to-back nights at the Raccoon Motel to celebrate the upcoming release of their latest album, "Looking for the Good Land," which will be officially released Nov. 16. Tickets are still available for the Thursday show, which also features singer/songwriter Carson McHone, who is based in Austin, Texas, and cost $12 in advance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at raccoonmotel.com.
4. 'Topdog/Underdog'
Performances of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog," presented by the QC Theatre Workshop, kick off Thursday and run through Nov. 18 at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for productions at the QC Theatre Workshop are under a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. To make reservations and for more info, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
5. 'A Wrinkle In Time'
Playcrafters presents "A Wrinkle in Time," a sci-fi adventure play adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's award-winning literary classic, this weekend and next weekend at its barn theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend, Nov. 16-18. Tickets cost $13 and are available at playcrafters.com.
6. The Gaither Vocal Band
Bill Gaither, a Southern gospel singer and songwriter, will host an evening of music this week at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport featuring the Gaither Vocal Band. Tickets, $26.50, $28.50, $38.50, $72.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. Discounted tickets for seniors and children are available online, in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, or by calling 563-326-8522. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.