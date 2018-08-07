1. Susto fest at Codfish Hollow
The five-piece indie rock band Susto is throwing a two-day festival at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa, and they're bringing a bunch of their favorite bands from their hometown, Charleston, South Carolina, with them. Susto chose the barn/music venue as the site to host a first-of-its-kind festival, called Fine 2Day, to celebrate the end of touring in support of their album, called "& I'm Fine Today." The fest kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $20 per day and are available in advance at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
2. Q-C Music Guild presents 'Shrek: The Musical'
Quad-City Music Guild continues its run of "Shrek: The Musical," this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $11 for kids and $16 for adults. During performances, limited handicapped parking is available at Prospect Park. Patrons are encouraged to use the Quad-City Music Guild's free MetroLINK bus shuttle service from SouthPark Mall for transportation to the theater. Shuttles begin an hour before each performance and end 10 minutes before curtain time. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.
3. 'Next to Normal'
The Black Box Theatre in Moline opens its run of "Next to Normal" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 1623 5th Ave., Moline. "Next to Normal" is about how one suburban family deals with with crisis and mental illness. The powerful play won three Tony Awards in 2009 and one of those recognized the show's energetic pop/rock music as the year's best musical score. You can also see it next week, Aug. 16-18. For more info and to purchase tickets, $16, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
4. 'Beginner's Luck'
This weekend marks your final opportunities to see the Mississippi Bend Players' presentation of "Beginner's Luck," a comedy written by PJ Lasker, producer of "The Golden Girls." Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave.,Rock Island. For tickets, $15-$20, and more info, visit mississippibendplayers.com.
5. Ya Maka My Weekend
Downtown Rock Island's longest-running festival, Ya Maka My Weekend is back this weekend and promises to bring plenty of Caribbean-themed food, music and more. Festivities starts at 4 p.m. Saturday along 2nd Avenue in downtown Rock Island. Tickets cost $9. For more info, visit downtownrockisland.org.
6. Tristen at the Raccoon Motel
Closing out a busy week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, which featured a schedule of six concerts and 12 musical acts in a total of five days, is a show from Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tristen on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, which cost $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.