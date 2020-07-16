Beaux Arts fall art fair in Davenport canceled
Beaux Arts fall art fair in Davenport canceled

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee announced in a press release Thursday that the September 12 and 13 Art Fair was canceled because of concerns about  Covid-19.

Next year's events will be the Spring Beaux Arts Fair on Mother’s Day weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport and the Fall Beaux Arts Fair, September 11 and 12, 2021, on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Admission is free.

Visit www.beauxartsfair.com and the Meet the Artist page for the 2020 list of artists and their websites for online shopping anytime until Spring 2021.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc. is a nonprofit group of volunteers who donates all profits to the Figge Art Museum to help with educational programs.

