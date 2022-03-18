Beréskin Art Gallery hosts sunflower show to raise money for Ukraine relief

Sunflowers have become a symbol of hope, unity and resistance this year, the Ukraine national flower used by Ukrainians and people all over the world to speak out against Russia's invasion of the country.

In a few weeks, Beréskin Art Gallery & Arts Academy will fill its space with drawn, painted and sculpted sunflowers, hoping to provide a little light of its own to Ukrainians struggling to survive.

Beréskin Art Gallery & Arts Academy will hold a gallery show April 1 to raise funds for Ukraine relief, collecting monetary donations and auctioning off submitted pieces. The gallery is taking sunflower artwork donations, and interested artists can sign up online.

Pat Beréskin, executive director of the gallery, said she's always been a doer, and it's been hard to do anything meaningful here when the conflict is across the world. Seeing the sunflower splashed across social and national media served as a catalyst for the idea, and is the theme of the show.

"In things like this, or the pandemic … it's very difficult to be one person to try to fix this, so far away," Beréskin said. "But the one thing that I can do something with is art. And so can my friends."

She's partnered with the Rotary Club of Bettendorf to handle the funds. Rotary Club President Larry Thein said the funds will be wired to Rotary Club Kyiv International, where the money will be used to support women and children fleeing Russian occupied areas of Ukraine.

An artist herself, Beréskin has created a few 2D and 3D pieces to put in the show. As of March 14, 24 artists had signed up to submit pieces to the show, and Beréskin said she expects more to register in the coming weeks. All kinds of mediums will be featured, from photography to painting to sculpture.

Artist Rose Moore used colored pencils to create her sunflower pieces, a medium she picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's had pieces in the gallery for a few years, and was thrilled to hear that Beréskin was organizing a fundraiser.

"Most of us Americans feel helpless, watching the news and seeing what's unfolding around the world," Moore said. "So this was a way for me to help."

Art is a global concept, Moore said, and the artist community is worldwide. Human beings have a connection to art, and with the right piece, it can send a message anyone can understand. With works centered around the sunflower, artists at this show can convey the message of peace and support.

"When something is happening around the world, and it needs to be brought to the attention of other humans, this is one way we can do it," Moore said. "As an artist, we have the ability to convey a message, so I think it's important to artists to pay attention."

While Beréskin is excited to see other artists help her provide support for Ukrainian refugees, it all feels like it's not happening fast enough. All she can do right now is wait and hope they raise enough to make an impact on someone.

"They're hungry today," Beréskin said. "I'm more nervous right now than I was a week ago because I have to wait until April to raise this money."

