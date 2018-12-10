1. Home Free's 'A Country Christmas'
Home Free, a five-man a capella band from Minneapolis, formed in 2000 and got a burst in popularity in 2013, when the country group won the fourth season of NBC's singing competition show, "The Sing-Off." See the all-vocal Home Free perform holiday tunes during their "A Country Christmas" concert on Thursday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $19.50, $34.50, $44.50, $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
8 p.m. Thursday, Adler Theatre, $19.50-$99.50
2. Born Ruffians at the Raccoon Motel
Born Ruffians, an indie rock band from Canada, will play a show with Little Junior on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and are available for purchase at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $12
3. 'One Voice'
"One Voice: A Christmas Celebration," featuring more 200 volunteers, representing over 50 Quad-City churches, performing skits, Christmas songs and more, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets cost $21 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.onevoiceqc.com
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $9-$21
4. Bucktown Revue
This edition of Bucktown Revue, a monthly variety show inspired by "A Prairie Home Companion," will be holiday-themed. The show features Chrissy Boyer, bluegrass music from Quartermoon Tinsnips and the Fun-Atics and the Shoesmiths, and is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $14 per person. Tickets are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on show night.
7 p.m. Friday, Davenport Junior Theatre, $14
5. 'A Christmas Carol'
Countryside Community Theatre is opening "A Christmas Carol" this week at the Boll's Community Center. 428 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa. See the show, based on the Charles Dickens classic, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Dec. 20-22. Tickets cost $15 and reservations can be made at cctonstage.org.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Boll's Community Center in Princeton, $15
6. Polar Express Pajama Party
The Putnam Museum is again hosting a pajama party and viewings of "The Polar Express 3D," this week. Showings of the movie that have not yet sold out are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. Pajama party festivities, including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits, are slated for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org.
Friday-Sunday, Putnam Museum, $10-$13
7. Holiday rock concert
Get ready for "Jingle Hells Bells" with rock bands LP33 and Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band. The groups will perform rock tunes and holiday hits at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
8 p.m. Saturday, RIBCO. Cover charge
8. Jessica Moss at Rozz-Tox
The Canadian violinist Jessica Moss is a fixture of the underground music scene in Montreal and is best known as a member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra, a Canadian rock band that formed in 1999. See Moss play a show this week with opening acts Idpyramid and Croatians at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rozztox.com and cost $13 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Thursday, Rozz-Tox, $10-$13
9. Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair
Just in time for your holiday shopping, the German American Heritage Center and Museum is hosting its second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair, which will feature over a dozen local vendors selling gifts, stocking stuffers and more on Saturday at the center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit gahc.org.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, German American Heritage Center and Museum. Free