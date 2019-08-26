Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, with Hiss Golden Messenger, C. W. Stoneking and Bendigo Fletcher, will play in a show 5-11 p.m. Saturday at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Tickets, at www.eventbrite.com, are $40 in advance and $45 day of the show for this all-ages show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.
Help some of nature's most beautiful pollinators, and learn to raise a caterpillar of your own during the return of the Putnam's annual Monarch Butterfly Workshop from 10 a.m. Until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Learn about monarchs through butterfly care workshops, fun activities and crafts — perfect for butterfly lovers of all ages – and even take home a caterpillar to raise. A day package is $11 per person and includes a butterfly-care workshop (choose from 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.), butterfly-themed crafts and activities from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; a ticket to "Flight of the Butterflies 3D" in the Giant Screen Theater (choose from noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.), and a caterpillar to take home. A workshop package of $6 per person includes a butterfly care workshop and a caterpillar to take home. For workshop hours and schedule of events, go to http://www.putnam.org/monarchs.aspx or call 563-324-1933 to sign up.
Praise on the River is a free concert and family-oriented festival hosted by Quad-City churches 4-7 p.m. Sunday in LeClaire Park, Davenport. Among the features will be worship, food trucks, kids’ games, bounce houses and live music from Quad-City bands.
From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, the Labor Day Weekend festival will be held at Pioneer Village, north of Scott County Park, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Old-time fun will include black-smithing, weaving and basket making, rope making, Native American dance and song, kids’ activities, Wild West shows, soda fountain with ice cream cones and sodas for sale, food tent by Lunch Wagon with bison burgers, and live music in the gazebo. $2 for adults, $1 for children, free for children ages 5 and younger.
The Quad-Cities Cultural Trust Glow Party, hosted by Quad-Cities Cultural Trust and Quad-City Botanical Center, will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the botanical center, 2525 4th Ave, Rock Island. Kick off Labor Day Weekend with a neon outdoor experience, with live music, snacks and drinks. When the sun sets, the splash pad at the botanical center will light up for a fun party to celebrate culture in the Quad Cities. Free, family-friendly entertainment will be provided by Stefanie Beason and Ashley Tennant. RSVP to Jen, 563-424-0472. The trust supports local arts organizations.
6. Passion
At the Rhythm Room, Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Passion will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, with a variety of music from today’s hottest tunes to song classics from every genre. The show is free an open to any ages 21 and older.
7. Final Friday
Final Friday reopens 6-9 p.m. Friday at Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. For the wine walk, $20 get you six wine samples and a painted glass, with proceeds supporting art programs. Dick Oberg’s photography exhibit will open. All of our great studios will be open and artists will be on hand to visit. No admission fee! And, you can park in the lot diagonally across the street from us.
8. Rock Island Labor Day parade
The City of Rock Island will present its 35th annual Old-Fashioned Labor Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. It starts at 33rd Street and marches west along 18th Avenue. At 24thStreet, the parade turns left and continues south to 25th Avenue, then turns right and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots.
9. Jera & Moon Dog Live @the Life!
This duo will play from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. If you like music by Elle King, Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge, you’ll love their sounds. Cost is $10 minimum purchase per person for ages 21 and older.
