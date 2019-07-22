1. The 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7
People come from all over the world to run in and watch this race that includes Arconic's Jr. Bix for younger runners at 6 p.m. Friday. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Prairie Farms Quick Bix will be 8 a.m. Saturday. There's still time to register! Spectators should arrive early, because thousands participate and watch this incredible event.
Quad-City Times Bix 7, 8 a.m. Saturday, Davenport. Free for spectators. For registration information, go to www.bix7.com
2. Downtown Davenport Street Fest
Thousands of people will throng the streets of downtown Davenport for the festival held in conjunction with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Weekend. Admission is free. Food, arts and crafts vendors, games and live music will be featured on 2nd Street between Brady & Ripley in the heart of downtown.
11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, downtown Davenport. Free.
3. New Duncan Imperials with special guests Bugeye Sprite
The New Duncan Imperials, on their 30th-anniversary tour, will perform with special guests Bugeye Sprite from 7 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. Saturday in a free show in downtown Port Byron between Duey's Corner Tap and Peacocks Tavern.
7 p.m. Friday, downtown Port Byron. Free.
4. Push the Limit
Push the Limit will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The band is known for its high-energy, non-stop show with choreographed moves and a diverse repertoire. This concert will be in the Rhythm Room, so the event is open to anyone ages 21 and older at no cover charge.
8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
5. Avalon
Avalon will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St., Moline. The Christian musical group ministers and leads people into worship through their original, anointed music. They rose to popularity in the early 2000s with hits such as "Testify to Love." "Can't Live a Day," "You Were There" and "We are the Reason." Admission is free.
6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, Moline. Free.
6. The Carefree Highwaymen
The Carefree Highwaymen will play Saturday at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Enjoy tunes such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "Hallelujah."
8 p.m. Saturday, The Grape Life, Davenport. Free admission; $10 minimum purchase per person.
7. Big Lee’s Annual Car Show
The car show will be hosted by Roadrunners Road House from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Roadrunners, 3803 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Shine up your hot rods and bring them down.
11 a.m. Saturday, Roadrunners Road House, Davenport. Free for spectators.
8. Moth Party
A moth party will be 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This National Moth Week celebration held in cooperation with the Scott County Master Gardeners will begin with a presentation on moths. After that, participants can see how black lighting is used to document and identify moths. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information or to register, go to nahantmarsh.org . Admission is free.
8 p.m. Saturday, Nahant Marsh, Davenport. Free.
9. Seasaw with BEEs
Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Seasaw, with BEEs, will perform. Tickets, at $10, are available at www.eventbrite.com for this show for ages 21 and older.
7 p.m. Friday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10