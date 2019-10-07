1. Selwyn Birchwood
The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will present Selwyn Birchwood in concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Admission is $10 for society members or $12 for non-members, with memberships available at the show. Birchwood, born in 1985, is a blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter from Tampa, Florida. He performs mostly original songs.
2. Paw-some Halloween
A Paw-some Halloween will be1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave. Rock Island. “Admission” is donation of dog or cat food, treats, or unstuffed toy to be donated to local shelters. Your dog is welcome to spend the afternoon out with you in the gardens. The afternoon is packed with activities for your four-legged friends and human two-legged companions including Howl-o-ween pet costume contest at 2 p.m., vendors with pet-related items, ask-the-trainer session, photo booth, creativity corner and garden scavenger hunt for all ages. Attendees should use a short, non-retractable leash for dogs, which should be current on rabies vaccinations, have been spayed or neutered and are socialized for encounters with other animals and children.
3. Hairball
Rock out with “Hairball” 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Tickets, at $35, are available at www.ticketweb.com. Hear the hits of iconic bands such as Van Halen, Queen, KISS, Motley Crue, and more. It's standing-room only with limited seating. .
4. Rhythm Rumble – live professional boxing
From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct.12, Rhythm Rumble will be featured at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hosted by the casino and presented by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions, Tickets, from $25 to $75, are available at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/eventcenter.html. Davenport's rising star "The Exception" Shawn West Sr. takes a huge step up in competition as he faces Lance "Lay'em Down" Williams of Muscatine in an all-Iowa Battle at 140 pounds. Quad-Citian Kristine Ion-Rood looks to stay undefeated as she accepts the challenge of East Moline's "Diamond" Daisha Duran who looks to start her own undefeated streak in the pro ranks. "The Anointed Fighter" Eddie Hamilton of Rock Island will take his unblemished record back into the Rhythm City ring as he faces Andre Espeut of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The card also includes "Smokin" Joe Perez of East Moline, "Stunning" Stephen Edwards of Davenport, the return of Waterloo, Iowa, lightweight Rodrigo Rody Rubio and the anticipated pro debuts of Lalo Ramos, Moline, and Roberto Negrete Jr. of West Liberty, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m.
5. Ghost Stories around the Campfire – Black Hawk State Historic Site
Hosted by Broadway Paranormal Society, the event will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave, Rock Island. Join Broadway Paranormal Society for a walk. A wiener roast/cookout/potluck will be held. Later on, participants may join in a conversation about the supernatural. Participants are invited to bring a potluck dish or package of meat for the grill. Organizers say this is a kind of meet-and-greet to give people interested in the paranormal a chance to hear and share stories and learn from one another. Organizers recommend bringing bug spray and a flashlight. The date may change if it rains.
6. Flashlight Tour: A Nocturnal Adventure
Hosted by Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, the event will be 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com As part of admission, guests will receive a branded Hauberg Estate flashlight. A cash bar with beer and wine will be available. Inside the mansion, all the lights have been turned off. Each group is accompanied by guides who will illuminate pieces throughout the house, which allows participants to appreciate the architecture and Halloween decorations. Guests on the ages 21-and older tour will navigate stairs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the tour at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 309-373-5080.
7. Showcase of Bands
A Showcase of Bands will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City area marching bands will perform their 2019 competition shows. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 per person. Concessions will be available. Bands will include Assumption High School Marching Knights, Galva High School Marching Wildcats, ROWVA High School Marching Tigers, Orion High School Marching Chargers, Sherrard High School Marching Tigers, Rockridge High School Marching Rockets, Moline High School Marching Maroons, United Township High School Marching Panthers, and Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island.
8. "Whose Live Anyway?"
“Whose Live Anyway?” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray create witty improv scenes they invent right before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. The performance will showcase some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV series "Whose Line Its It Anyway?" as well as some new ones. All ages are welcome.Tickets, at $34-$54, are available at www.ticketmaster.com
9. Two Step: A Dave & Tim Tribute and Bobby Ray Bunch
Two Step: A Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds tribute acoustic set, will be 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $10 in advance, $12 day of the show, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. Bobby Ray Bunch will open this show for ages 19-plus (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.)
