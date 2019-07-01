1. Red, White and Boom!
Red, White and Boom! will include family activities at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Modern Woodmen Park, and Quarters One on Arsenal Island. Fireworks, beginning at 9:30 p.m., will be fired from Arsenal Island. Quarters One will be open for tours starting at 5 p.m. Visitors need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. All sites will feature a variety of music and activities for all ages. For a complete schedule of events, go to redwhiteandboomqc.org.
5 p.m. Wednesday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Free.
2. Adam Cunningham concert
Country singer Adam Cunningham, originally from Grandview, Iowa, was a contestant on Season 13 of "The Voice." Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Quad-City rockers Hap Hazard. Cunningham will take the stage at 9 p.m. in a free outdoor concert on the west stage near 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf, where amusement rides will be available from 4-9 p.m.
9 p.m. Wednesday, stage near 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
3. Bettendorf Fourth of July parade, celebration, concerts, fireworks
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 23rd and State streets. The procession will go east on State Street, curve around to Grant Street, head west on Grant Street to 16th Street, turn south on 16th Street, head east on State Street and end at 21st Street. Music by a variety of bands will be featured throughout the day. Carol, Jim and Cale Bowe will perform in the band shell at 6 p.m., with the Bettendorf Park Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
10 a.m. Thursday, Bettendorf, with activities and music throughout the day and fireworks at dusk. Free.
4. InDOOMpendence Day with CONAN
From 4-10 p.m. Thursday, InDOOMpendence Day with doom juggernauts Conan will be featured at Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Other bands will include Aseethe, Rezn and Crater. Tickets are $12 general admission at www.midwestix.com. Gates open at 3 p.m. for this show for ages 21 and older.
4 p.m. Thursday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $12
5. Derek Monypeny
Derek Monypeny will be featured in a show from 8-11 p.m. Friday at Rozz-Tox, 108 3rd Ave., Rock island. Monypeny is an experimental guitarist/ oud /bulbul tarang player who has played in the bands Oaxacan, ALTO! and Sir Richard Bishop's Freak Of Araby Ensemble. He has performed and toured with artists such as Bill Orcutt, Jozef van Wissem, Eva Aguila/Kevin Shields, Arrington de Dionyso, and many others. Opening will be the Marc Hans Showalter/ Bob Bucko Jr collaboration. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 and music begins at 9 p.m.
9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $10
6. Michigan Rattlers
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Michigan Rattlers play at 7 p.m. Sunday in this show for ages 21 and older at the Triple Crown WhiskeyBar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, the Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $15.
7. Stars, Stripes & Freedom Fireworks
Coal Valley Daze and Village of Coal Valley will provide fireworks Friday at Municipal Park during Coal Valley Daze, which continues Saturday. Also featured will be bands, karaoke, food and beverages. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
9 p.m. Friday, Coal Valley Municipal Park. Free.
Founded in 2015, Dawn and On is a family-friendly, homegrown music festival featuring the area’s best local and regional talent that plays music ranging from rock to jam to reggae to bluegrass at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St, Rock Island. Gates open 11 a.m., with continuous music noon until midnight. Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Family Resources, Inc.
Noon Saturday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. $10
9. Mississippi Valley Blues Festival
The 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival will relocate to Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, on Friday and Saturday, with music on two stages, as well as food and beverage vendors. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Children younger than 14 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for Friday and $30 for Saturday; $45 for both days.
Friday and Saturday, Murphy Park, East Moline. $45 for both days.