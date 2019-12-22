Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Ebony Expressions
From 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, a Kwanzaa celebration will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Children's activities and vendors will be featured 4-6 p.m. and the Kwanzaa program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Kids can make percussion instruments, mats and gifts. Participants will perform with Terranga Drummers later during the program, which will include speakers. A Kwanzaa feast will be held after the program. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring canned goods to donate to Second Baptist Church Food Pantry.
4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Rock Island. Free.
2. Molly Conrad, “Home for the Holidays”
Molly Conrad will perform in a “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. There’s a $10 minimum order person for this 21-and-older show.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.
3. Art Legacy League art party
The Art Legacy League invites the public to an art party/open house to view art by the Rev. Edward M. Catich, a world-renowned calligrapher and artist from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport. The event will include painting and calligraphy demonstrations, hands-on activities, refreshments, and a roving violinist. The league is a non-profit organization established to honor and preserve the artistic and teaching legacy of Catich, the founder of the St. Ambrose University Art Department.
11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, J. B. Young Opportunity Center, Davenport. Free.
4. Drum Circle
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, a drum circle will be held at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Some instruments will be provided, but folks are encouraged to bring their own drums or percussion instruments.
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, River Music Experience, Davenport. Free.
5. Life-Size Games at Eastern
You have free articles remaining.
Ten life-size games, including “Candy Land” and “Sorry!” will be played at the Eastern Branch of the Davenport Public Library 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Eastern Branch, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
6. Rube Goldberg Family Day
Rube Goldberg Family Day will be 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Ring in the New Year by building your own Rube Goldberg-inspired contraption. Winners will receive prizes such as a basic family membership to the Putnam. Teams of up to eight people will use their imagination and persistence in a set amount of time to create an original, functional Rube Goldberg machine that can successfully ring a bell using only supplies provided by the judges. It’s $25 per family (up to eight people) and you can register at 563-324-1933 or go to http://www.putnam.org/Calendar/Rube-Goldberg-Family-Day
11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, The Putnam Museum, Davenport. $25 per family.
7. Yoga and Mindfulness for Kids
Yoga and mindfulness for kids will be featured 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Sunlight Yoga Center, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road, No. 5, Davenport. For tickets, go to sunlightyogacenter.karmasoftonline.com. The workshop for ages 8-12 will explore yoga through the practice of physical yoga postures, breath work, and meditation. Mindfulness exercises such as mindful drawing/coloring, mindful eating, and labyrinth building will be included. Cost is $25.
1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Sunlight Yoga Center, Davenport. $25.
8. Colt 45
Colt 45 will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Drawing from country, pop, rhythm & blues and classic rock, the band covers the spectrum of songs by such artists as Garth Brooks, Roy Orbison, the Eagles to Billy Joel. Because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor, this is a 21-and-older show. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
9. Bluesmas Night Jam
An open blues jam will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Kavanaugh's, Rock Island. Free.