Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

Rube Goldberg Family Day will be 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Ring in the New Year by building your own Rube Goldberg-inspired contraption. Winners will receive prizes such as a basic family membership to the Putnam. Teams of up to eight people will use their imagination and persistence in a set amount of time to create an original, functional Rube Goldberg machine that can successfully ring a bell using only supplies provided by the judges. It’s $25 per family (up to eight people) and you can register at 563-324-1933 or go to http://www.putnam.org/Calendar/Rube-Goldberg-Family-Day