1. Day of the Dead Family Fiesta (El Dia De los Muertos)
A free Day of the Dead Family Fiesta will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Everyone is invited to visit the galleries and see the Catrinas and the exhibition. From noon until 4 p.m. in the studios, visitors can decorate traditional sugar skulls, create clay calaveras, and make your own paper banner. Also, you can enjoy pan de muerto, spiced cocoa, or chips and salsa. There will be pop-up performances with Ballet Folklorico. At 12:30 p.m. a Quad-City Symphony Orchestra quartet will perform in the auditorium. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. a selection of films highlighting Dia de los Muertos will be shown in the auditorium. At 4 p.m., Glenview Mariachi will perform in the lobby, and there will be samples of traditional foods.
Noon Sunday, Oct. 27, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.
2. Halloween Parade
The annual Bettendorf Halloween Parade will be 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the theme “Space Monsters.” The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot. The parade is directed by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation. Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Bettendorf. Free.
3. Boo at the Zoo
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabo Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will present “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Families can celebrate Halloween at “merry not scary” events. Trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Zookeeper Chats will be featured. Visitors are invited to wear costumes. Admission is $9 for ages 13-61, $8 ages 62 or older and active military, $6.50 for 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, free for members.
10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.
4. Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert will bring her “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour” to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, range from $38.75 to $93.75.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $38.75 up.
5. GirlpARTs Project and Fest
Hosted by NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative and Quad City Arts, the event will be 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $10 general admission, are available at normaleah.networkforgood.com. Live performances, an artists’ market and art raffle will be featured, with music by @Caly Bevier, Douglas & Tucker, YoYo y Yo and Owl Creek Collective. Ovarian cancer survivors receive free admission. It will be the only time all of the art bodices will be together in one place. This community-wide cancer awareness campaign pairs community leaders with artists to create a piece of art using a three-dimensional form in the shape of a woman's torso. Supporters include Regional Development Authority, Quad-City Arts, KWQC-TV6, TownSquare Media, Quad-City Times, Merck & Co., and Royal Neighbors of America.
4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, River Music Experience, Davenport. $10 general admission.
6. Not So Scary Halloween Walk
A Not So Scary Halloween Walk will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins, then bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Enjoy refreshments, games and crafts and get a glimpse of the Halloween train in the train garden. You’ll take home a goodie bag, too. Purchase tickets for express admission or pay at the door. Tickets, up to $7, are available at https://bit.ly/2k3THQa
6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
7. Blue October
Blue October will be in concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets are available at www.rhythmcitycasino.com at $35 for pit standing room or $29 for general admission standing room plus taxes and an online/phone ticket fee (waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Guests with mobility disabilities will be offered special seating upon arrival along with their companions.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Rhythm City Casino, Bettendorf. $29 up.
8. Pumpkin patch and corn maze
The event will be 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; at Pride of the Wapsi, 14600 305th St., Long Grove. Tickets, at $9.95 up, are available from www.prideofthewapsi.com. With more than 30 fall fest attractions, Pride of the Wapsi offers "farmtastic fun" for all ages. This year's corn maze partner is the River Bend Foodbank. For every person who attends the pumpkin patch this fall, a donation will be made to the Student Hunger Drive at the school of your choice.
Oct. 25-27, Pride of the Wapsi, Long Grove. $9.95 up.
9. Q. C. Gearheads Buffalo Pumpkin Patch Car Show
The Q. C. Gearheads Buffalo Pumpkin Patch Car Show will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Buffalo Pumpkin Farm and Events, 1500 Front St., Buffalo. Registration is 10 a.m. until noon, with a show and shine noon-3 p.m. Show registration is $10. Admission is free for spectators. The first 75 entries will receive dash plaques. All makes and models are welcome. Food will be available on site.
10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Buffalo Pumpkin Farm and Events, Buffalo. Free for spectators.