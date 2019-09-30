Quad-City Symphony Orchestra “Masterworks” concert
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra “Masterworks” season kicks off 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, with a theme of the human experience. The concert begins with the infectious energy of Alberto Ginastera’s “Malambo” from the ballet Estancia. QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman performs Jennifer Higdon’s plaintive Soliloquy and Korngold’s dramatic Cello Concerto. Tickets cost $18-$65 for adults, $10 to $33 for students, available at https://qcso.org/
Chicago Farmer and Althea Grace
Chicago Farmer and Althea Grace will be in concert 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Illinois. Tickets cost $15, available at www.eventbrite.com. A potluck begins at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m.The product of a small-town farming community, Cody Diekhoff logged plenty of highway and stage time under the name Chicago Farmer before settling in the city in 2003. Profoundly inspired by fellow Midwesterner John Prine, he’s a working-class folk musician to his core. Althea Grace is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the Chicago area. Her music can best be described as organic pop, with heavy influences of blues and soul, featuring her powerful, soulful voice and guitar skills to match.
Sixth Annual Fire Muster & Lights and Siren Parade
Hosted by the Village of East Davenport and International Fire Museum, the 6th annual Fire Muster & Lights and Siren Parade will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Village of East Davenport. This free, family event features a bounce house, Sparky the fire dog, a fire-safety house, live music, vendors and food vendors. The lights and sirens parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport, arriving around noon. For more information contact 563-391-6431 (8-10 p.m.) or 563-508-7826. Admission is free.
Evening at Butterworth: Ghosts! with Judy Cook
From 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Judy Cook will present “Ghosts!” at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Cook, an author, singer and entertainer, will perform songs, share poetry and ancient ballads of the supernatural while the audiences watches project photos of ancient British castle ruins and paintings from the Appalachian Mountains. Refreshments will follow in the Butterworth Center dining room.
AniMuseum at the Putnam
The first AniMuseum event at the Putnam will include events, panels, special guests, vendors, artists, cosplay, a masquerade, rave, museum exclusives and more in a convention of anime and Japanese culture from 11 a.m. until midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933. Tickets cost $25. To register, go to http://www.putnam.org/getdoc/8cadb5ed-56ca-41c3-8b3c-1ea981b70afc/Con-Registration
Chicago
Chicago will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. The band’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Tickets range from $29.50 to $126, and are available at www.ticketmaster.com at the Adler box office.
Songbird Jazz Quartet
From 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, the Songbird Jazz Quartet will perform at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. It’s $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
Mushroom program and walk
A free mushroom program and walk will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can join photographer Jim Frink for this indoor program showing mushrooms/fungi with a walk afteward to observe them in the forest.
GiGi's 2019 Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Kids Dash
Gigi’s 2019 Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Kids Dash will be 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The family-friendly event includes a 5K competitive run at 8:30 a.m., Dash for Kids at 9:30 a.m. and 1-mile inspirational walk at 10 a.m. Prices are: free for the infant/toddler walk and Kids Dash, $10 Individual with Down syndrome Walk and/or Kids Dash, $15 Child 1 Mile Walk and/or Kids Dash, $20 Adult 1 Mile Walk, $35 Adult/Child 5K runner, $25 virtual/ghost participant. To register, go to https://gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk
