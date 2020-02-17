Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Free Family Day at the Figge
The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a free family day 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. A variety of activities will include “Living Memory” with the Davenport Creative Arts Academy, a collage inspired by Didier William, printmaking inspired by George Olson, clay in partnership with the Living Proof Exhibit, and eagle watching with the Quad City Audubon Society. Figge docents will be available to answer questions in the museum galleries.
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.
2. Mexico Beyond Mariachi
Mexico Beyond Mariachi will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 West Locust St., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, $15 faculty/staff/senior citizens, $10 children, are available at http://www.sau.edu/mexico-beyond-mariachi or 563-333-6251. The performance is part of Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artist Series.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. $20.
3. Bucktown Revue
The Bucktown Revue will be featured 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Nighswander Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com. Guests will include Mo Carter, Chris Dunn, C.J. Lomas and the Alexa Mueller Trio.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Nighswander Junior Theatre, Davenport. $14.
4. Nature-Inspired Embroidery
From 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport, participants can spend the morning learning and practicing basic embroidery stitches to create a simple nature scene. Participants can bring their own linen towels, t-shirt, canvas bag, or denim. Registration is required; space is limited. To register, go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370. Admission is $10 members, $15 guests.
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. $15.
5. “An American in Paris”
“An American in Paris” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St. Davenport. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by terrific dance numbers in this story about a World War II veteran who chooses to make a name for himself as painter in Paris. Tickets, at $40.50, $53, $68, are available at www.ticketmaster.com
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $40.50 and up.
6. Winter Book Arts Academy: Japanese Stab Binding
Registration is required for this workshop, hosted by Davenport Public Library and Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. The session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. To register, go to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/5778389 Book Arts Academy is a hands-on workshop series offering community members an opportunity to learn more about book arts and their history as well as how to create them. Each workshop will cover a different type of book arts spanning simple binding techniques to lettering arts. Free.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
7. Clark Beckham at Bishop Hill
Clark Beckham will perform 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $10-$20. Beckham, a swinger-songwriter from Tennessee, appeared oin “American Idol.”
6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Bishop Hill Creative Commons, Bishop Hill, Ill. $10-20.
8. David Cavanaugh at Cool Beanz
David Cavanaugh, whose performance will include slack-key guitar and more, will play 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, Rock Island. Free.
9. Gardens of Europe
“Gardens of Europe” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The program, part of a series presented by Linnea Koch, is included with general admission: Adults, $5; seniors, $4; children, $3; free for members.
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $5.