Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Noon Year’s Eve
A Noon Year’s Eve event will be 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Festivities will include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music, and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of confetti. This event is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. The event is included with membership or paid admission of $9 for ages 1-59, free younger than 1 year old and $5 for ages 60 and older.
9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Family Museum, Bettendorf, $9.
2. Back to the Moon for Good
You can enjoy the planetarium show “Back to the Moon for Good” in show at 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Shoot for the moon with the Putnam's first portable planetarium show of 2020. Experience this feature in the Discovery Dome, and find out how teams of engineers across the globe are competing for the Google Lunar X Prize by successfully landing a module on the moon. The portable planetarium experience is fully immersive, and viewers are presented with planetarium-style videos and images from an advanced dual-mirror projection system. Admission is $4 for the Discovery Dome by itself or add $2.50 to paid museum admission.
1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $4 or $2.50 add-on to paid museum admission.
3. Family Puzzle Tournament
A family puzzle tournament will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Fairmount Branch of Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Admission is free but registration is required at https://www.davenportlibrary.com/ The first team to finish wins a prize.
2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Fairmount Branch, Davenport Public Library. Free; registration required.
4. Belladiva
Belladiva will be featured in a free New Year's Eve show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Belladiva is a powerhouse with 17 years of experience, talent and artistry. This 10-piece show band features an accomplished ensemble of singers and musicians who cover a wide variety of music from pop, rhythm & blues, rock, country, and disco.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
5. Teen Couch Potato Party
A teen couch-potato party will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Eastern Branch of Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Teens (11-19) can celebrate the end of winter break by hunkering down in the cozy library to watch videos, eat snacks, do crafts and be couch potatoes (minus the couch.) Also featured will be “Just Dance” competitions on the Nintendo Switch. Participants are invited to bring blankets and dress in warm pajamas.
1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Eastern Branch of Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
6. Winter Break at the Wapsi
A free outdoor family event will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, at Eagle View Eco Center, south of Wheatland or north of Dixon – follow the signs. You’ll learn about how animals survive the winter months and about animal tracks and animal signs. Then visitors will go to the trails to discover what animals live in the Wapsi woods. The event is suitable for children ages 8 and older. Registration is required at 563-328-3286.
1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Wapsi River Center Dixon. Free; registration required.
7. Chamber Music Quad-Cities concert – Beethoven Year
From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, a Chamber Music Quad-Cities concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com. It is the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth in the year 1770. The concert will include music by Beethoven, Mozart and others.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Davenport. $20.
8. New Year’s Eve party at the fairgrounds
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for a New Year’s Eve party at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Admission is $5. The lineup includes the Roadside Circus Band 6-8 p.m., TOMB, 8:30-10:30 p.m. and Faithfully, a Journey and Eagles tribute band, 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. To make reservations, call the fairgrounds at 563-326-5338.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. $5.
9. Jera and Moon Dog Live @the Life!
Rock out with Jera and Moon Dog will be featured 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Minimum purchase is $10 for this 21-and-older show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.