Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Winter Carnival
Bettendorf will have its fourth annual Winter Carnival 10 am. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Drop-in activities will be held throughout the city. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Faye's Field on the Learning Campus; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting.
10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, throughout Bettendorf. Free.
2. QC Beats Showcase
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the QC Beats Showcase, with the show at 7:30 p.m., for this all-ages free show in the Redstone Room of the River Music Experience, 129 N Main St, Davenport. Seating is done on a first-come-first-served basis. Built in partnership with the Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, and St. Ambrose University, QC Beats is an online streaming audio collection, including the original music of Quad-City musicians and artists. Anyone with a Davenport Public Library card will be able to download audio files, and everyone else will be able to stream music at no cost.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, River Music Experience, Davenport. Free.
3. Chris Tarpley, “The Piano Man”
Christ Tarpley, “The Piano Man,” will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. It’s $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.
4. 41st Rock Island Art Guild Exhibition
The Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd St., Davenport, again hosts the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition. This exhibition includes works by artists living with 150 miles of Rock Island. Visitors are also encouraged to evaluate the artworks for themselves and help select the “People’s Choice” and “Children’s Choice” awards. Admission is $10 adults, $6 seniors (60 and older,) $6 students (high school, college) with student identification and $4 for children ages 4-12.
Through April 19, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. $10 adults.
5. Winter Fun Day at the Wapsi River Center
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Winter fun Day will be featured at the Wapsi River Center, on 52nd Avenue south of Wheatland, or north of Dixon, Iowa (follow the signs). Outdoor activities will include a show-shoeing tour 10 a.m. until noon, indoor activities and a bird hike 1-3 p.m. The Friends of the Wapsi center will host a chili cook-off noon until 1 p.m. Free. Call 563-328-3286 to register or for more information.
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Wapsi River Center, 52nd Avenue, south of Wheatland, or north of Dixon, Iowa. Free.
6. Stained Glass Kaleidoscope Workshop
A stained-glass kaleidoscope workshop will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite, are $40 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration is required at 563-322-8844
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, German American Heritage Center and Museum, Davenport. $45.
7. The SUYP Comedy fifth anniversary special
The SUYP Comedy fifth anniversary special will be 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. This will be an evening of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Village Theatre, Davenport. $10.
8. Explorers Jr.: "Heroes With Four Legs"
A “Heroes with Four Legs” workshop will be presented from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This is for students ages 4 through first grade. Kids will discover the skills dogs have and the jobs they do in the community. The workshop is $11 for Putnam members and $14 for non-members. Registration is required online or call 563-324-1933.
9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $14.
9. Vander Veer Conservatory
For a taste of spring, visit the conservatory at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, closed on Monday. The conservatory is famous for its 100-year tradition of providing “gardens under glass.” The greenhouses are open to the public, too. Admission is free. The conservatory, which has been temporarily closed, reopens Tuesday, Jan. 28.
10 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday, Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. Free.
