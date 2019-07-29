1. The Great Mississippi Valley Fair
The fair, which is celebrating its 100th year, will be Tuesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The 2019 Grandstand entertainment includes Dan + Shay on Tuesday, Brooks & Dunn on Wednesday, Jake Owen on Thursday, Tesla on Friday, Nickelback on Saturday and Brad Paisley on Sunday. Fun cards, which give you access to the fairgrounds and grandstand, are $85. No individual tickets will be sold for the Grandstand events. Daily grounds admission: Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10 per day; child tickets ages 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5 per day and kids younger than 3 admitted free.
Tuesday-Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Admission information: http://mvfair.com/
2. Bix Festival
The annual Bix Festival will be Thursday-Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hours will be 6-11 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets, starting at $30, can be purchased at https://www.bixsociety.org/index.html
3. Cody Road
From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Cody Road will play in a free concert at Faye's Field, just south of the library on 18th Street in Bettendorf, as part of the Bettendorf Public Library's annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the library.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.
4. Coupe DeVille
Coupe DeVille will play 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Enjoy an evening listening to music in the park - bring a lawn chair and your appetite. Starting at 5 p.m., $5 food baskets will be available until they sell out. Admission is free.
6:30 p.m. Moline Township Activity Center, Moline. Free
5. Blues Beatles
The Blues Beatles will play 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday at River City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave, Davenport. The band, which started in 2013, play Beatles tunes. The first version of the Beatles songs that caught people’s attention was “Ticket To Ride,” in a video that has more than 2 million views on Facebook. Arrangements combine blues and soul grooves that suit the vocals of the songs while adding a different feel to them. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 day of the show in the Rhythm Room on the casino floor, open to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/
8 p.m. Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $20.
6. Scott H. Biram
Scott H. Biram will be in concert at Rock Island Brewing Company at 9 p.m. Saturday at Rock Island Brewing Co., 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $10 in advance for this show for ages 21 and older. Guests will include 20 Watt Tombstone and Riff Worm. Tickets are available at www.midwestix.com
9 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island Brewing Co., Rock Island. $10 advance
7. 50 Shades of Rock and Been There Done That
Two bands, 50 Shades of Rock & Been There Done That. will be in concert 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Moline Centre Main Street, 619 16th St., Moline, on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.. All you need to bring is a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
5 p.m. Thursday, Moline Centre Main Street, Moline. Free.
8. 3rd Degree Burns
The 3rd Degree Burns will heat things up 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. There’s no cover charge to hear this classic rock and blues band perform tunes that range from Cream to Foreigner.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free.
9. The Blackstones Acoustic Trio
The Blackstones Acoustic Trio will play light rock and classic pop 7-10 p.m. Friday at Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. There will be no cover charge.
7 p.m. Friday, Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire. Free.