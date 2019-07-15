1. 150th Rock Island County Fair
Stop by the fairgrounds at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, to see your favorites or try something new this year at the fair, which features a carnival, entertainment, fireworks, livestock. food, motorsports, Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Show and demo derby. Fireworks will be Tuesday night. Unlimited rides are $50.
8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Rock Island County Fairgrounds, East Moline. $2, after 8:30 p.m., $5.
2. Denny Laine
Denny Laine will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $25 in advance, $30 day of the show. Doors will open 7 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m. for this show for ages 19 and older. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Laine, co-founded Wings with Paul McCartney, and later went on to a successful solo career. In 2018, he was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
8 p.m. Saturday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $30
3. The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag
The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag will play at 9 p.m. Friday at RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets will be $10 at the door for this ages 21 and older show. The Schwag is a band of musicians dedicated to carrying on the vibe and music of the legendary Grateful Dead. Founded in 1991, the group has performed more than 3,000 concerts all over the United States. This group averages 150 shows a year and has a working song list of more than 200 songs from the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band catalog.
9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, Rock Island. $10
4. 2019 Summer Concert Series - Songbird Quartet
The free Summer Concert Series continues 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Faye’s Field, south of the library on 18th Street, Bettendorf, hosted by Bettendorf Public Library. The Songbird Jazz Quartet will perform. Bring a chair or blanket. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and drink, too. Sponsors include TBK Bank, Mel Foster, Build to Suit and the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.
5. The Lone Bellow
Doors open at 6 and show is at 8 p.m. Thursday for the performance by The Lone Bellow, Codfish Hollow Barnstomers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa. Tickets, available through www.eventbrite.com, are $25 and up. The Brooklyn-based band is known for its transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performances.
8 p.m. Thursday, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa. $25 up
6. Durant Car Show
The second annual Durant Car Show will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Durant High School Parking lot, 408 7th St., Durant, Iowa. It’s free to the public. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. Categories include classic, custom, modern muscle, muscle, import, rat rod and truck, as well as motorcycles.
10 a.m. Sunday, Durant High School parking lot. Free.
7. Breakfast with the Primates
You can have “Breakfast with the Primates” 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The event includes a guided tour to amazing apes and magnificent monkeys, and you’ll enjoy a catered breakfast in the Oceans Gallery next to the Cotton-top Tamarin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members and must be purchased in advance at https://www.niabizoo.com/event-calendar/
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30
8. Soul Storm
Soul Storm will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. These seven jazzy-funky musicians perform pop, rock, soul and rhythm and blues that range from the 1960s through today.
9 p.m. Saturday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free.
9. Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire
Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire, will play 7-9 p.m. Friday at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Tickets are $10 in advance at the front desk or 800-477-7747, or $15 on the day of the show.
7 p.m. Friday, Jumer’s Casino and Hotel, Rock Island, $15