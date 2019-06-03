1. Tony Bennett
He has earned 19 Grammy Awards, and continues to record with the likes of his friends Diana Krall and Lady Gaga. He has performed many times in the Quad-Cities, including previous shows at the Adler Theatre and Circa '21 in Rock Island. He's back Wednesday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $70.50, are available at the Adler box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $70.50 and up
2. Martin Short and Steve Martin
In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present new musical sketches and have conversations about their careers, most memorable encounters and their lives in show business. Special guests will be the Steep Canyon Rangers. The show is Sunday, June 9, at the Adler Theatre, 126 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $80, are available at the Adler box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
7 p.m. Sunday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets $89 and up
3. Quad-Cities Cruisers Open Run 37 Car Show
Founded in the summer of 1981 as a family-oriented car club, The Cruisers are dedicated to the preservation of the sport and the enjoyment of their vehicles. The show, which is free for spectators, runs from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.
3 p.m. Saturday, Isle of Capri, Bettendorf. Free.
4. River City 6
River City 6 will perform as part of the 63rd annual free Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department at Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m., and the concert at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Park, Rock Island. Free.
5. Blue Grass Homecoming Days
Blue Grass Homecoming Days features water fights, fireworks, a pie contest, 5K run/walk, one-mile fun run, a fun zone for kids and teens, food vendors, horseshoe tournament, parade and more. Bands will include Lynn Allen (Friday night), Nuclear Plowboys (Saturday afternoon) and Cody Road (Saturday night). The festival is Friday and Saturday at the Blue Grass Community Park Club, Blue Grass. Admission is free, but there is a charge for some of the activities.
Friday and Saturday, Blue Grass Community Club Park, Blue Grass. Free.
6. The Beatles family dance party
In advance of Paul McCartney's appearance June 11 at The TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Davenport Public Library Main Branch will hold a dance party featuring the classic music of the Fab Four with a few stories thrown in. The free event is from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., Davenport.
2 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
7. Laura's Legacy Concert featuring Lissie
Rock Island-born musician Lissie Maurus teams up with Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for the Laura's Legacy Concert in memory of her aunt, Laura Swedberg Schoonover Bartel on Saturday, June 8. The day will feature family-friendly activities and live music. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago and ALS Research at the University of North Carolina. Food will be available for purchase and Bent River Brewing Company will sell wine, beer and liquor. At 2:30 p.m. Charlotte Boyer will play, followed by Ashley Groves at 3 p.m. The Dawn will take the stage with their cutting-edge rock/jam at 4 p.m. Lissie takes the stage at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, cash only, and are free for children ages 12 or younger, with a paid adult.
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. $10
8. The Halfloves and Swiss Mistress
The Halfloves, indie rockers, have been hailed as "the best currently active rock band in Iowa" by the Iowa Informer. They'll play the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Friday, June 7. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $10, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Friday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10
9. Them Coulee Boys and Barbaro (co-bill)
Them Coulee Boys play Americana that blends punk, bluegrass and rock. They'll play a concert Thursday at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets, available at eventbrite.com, are $10.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $10