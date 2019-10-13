1. Scarecrow Shenanigans
Scarecrow Shenanigans will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. All activities are included with paid admission. They include Haunted Hopscotch, making monster mitten pals, monster petting zoo, glow games, family photo station, crafting “monster protection” rockets” and science experiments. Performances will include the Family Museum Dance Company at 1 and 3 p.m., and FrankenScience at 2 and 4 p.m. General admission is $9; free for museum members.
Noon Sunday, Oct. 20, Family Museum, Bettendorf. $9.
2. "Rocky Horror Show"
The show is not recommended for the easily offended, because it contains adult subject matter. Performances will be Oct. 18-27 at the Circa ’21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Prop bags will be available for $3 at the door. Make reservations online at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com or by calling the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733, ext. 2
Oct. 18-27, Circa ’21 Speakeasy, Rock Island. $20 in advance, $25 day of the show.
3. Halloween Parade
Hosted by Lagomarcino’s, a Halloween parade will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in downtown Moline. The parade will begin at the TaxSlayer Center and head east on River Drive to 17th Street, south on 17th Street to 5th Avenue, west on 5th Avenue to 12th Street, north back to the TaxSlayer Center.
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, downtown Moline. Free.
4. Breakfast with the Bats
You can have breakfast with the bats, and learn the truth about these interesting mammals, from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Tickets, available at www.niabizoo.com, are $25 for adult members, $15 for members ages 3-12; $30 for adult non-members and $18 for non-members 312-. Admission for children ages 2 and younger is free. Find out how bats help people and how you can help endangered and threatened bats. After breakfast, the group will venture out into the zoo to the bat habitat in Biodiversity Hall, where special technology will switch day and night for the Seba’s Short-tailed Bats, so they will be active and alert during your visit. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Learn more at https://www.niabizoo.com/education/breakfast-with-the-animals/
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. Tickets: Up to $30.
5. Painted Pumpkins
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, your family can enjoy a Halloween event at Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. No reservations are required. Celebrate Halloween and the fall harvest at the Botanical Center. Show off your costume, compete in races and paint a pumpkin to take home. It’s one pumpkin per family, while supplies last. Also featured will be a pumpkin broom race, pumpkin toss and candy corn race, and a garden scavenger hunt. Admission is free for members, $7 for ages 16 and older, $1 for ages 2-15, free for ages 2 and younger.
You have free articles remaining.
1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Botanical Center, Rock Island. $7
6. Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico
From 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct . 17, “Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico,” will be presented at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Presenter Juan Dies is a 2019 USA Fellow, a folklorist, ethnomusicologist, and co-founder/producer of the two-time Grammy-Award-nominated group Sones de Mexico Ensemble, now on its 25th season. His visit to the Bettendorf Public Library is part of a lecture tour sponsored in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Using a map and sound recordings, he will take the audience on a quick tour of Mexico’s diverse traditional music and dance styles, explain their history and geography, and point out what to listen for. Admission is free and open to the public. (At noon Friday, Oct. 18, Dies will do a solo performance for the library’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert.)
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf. Free.
7. Davenport Community School District Band Spectacular
The Davenport Community School District Band Spectacular will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady Street, Davenport. Come enjoy a show put on by Davenport Community School District intermediate and high school marching bands. Also featured will be the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band. Admission is free; $5 donations at the gate will go to Davenport's music programs.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Brady Street Stadium, Davenport. Free; donations accepted.
8. The Tommies Reunion
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Grammy Award-winning gospel group the Thompson Community Choir, affectionately known as “The Tommies,” will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-424-8586. Admission is $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Rock Island High School Auditorium, Rock Island. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
9. Pianist Envy
From 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Pianist Envy – dueling pianos – will be featured at the Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport, with Freddy Allen and Brian Skow. Seating is limited. Admission is free, but there is a $10 minimum purchase per person for this ages 21-and-older show.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.