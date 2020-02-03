Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Ch3Mistry Day at the Putnam
Admission to the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, will be free 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, thanks to 3M. Kids can enjoy hands-on learning with chemistry experiments and learn about chemistry careers. Science experiment demonstrations will be held at 10:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; and 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.putnam.org/Calendar/Ch3Mistry-D
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Putnam Museum, Davenport. Free.
2. ColorOurCollections Color-In Party
A Color Our Collections Color-In Party will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Participants can relax and color the third annual coloring book created from materials and books in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center to celebrate #ColorOurCollections. ColorOurCollections.org is a week-long event at the beginning of February supporting the exploration and connections between libraries, their collections, and their communities. Coloring supplies and light refreshments will be provided.
1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, Davenport. Free.
3. Cody Jinks
Country singer/songwriter Cody Jinks will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $25 and up, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. The concert also will feature Nikki Lane and Alex Williams.
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $25 up.
4. Wedding Banned
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Wedding Banned will take the stage Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The group – banned from its hometown of Gas City, Indiana, for being too wild – relocated to Chicago. They play ‘80s music and other hits. Because the Rhythm Room is located on the casino floor, you must be 21 years of age or older to attend and not be self-excluded from gaming in the state of Iowa. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Rhythm City Casino. Davenport. Free.
5. Coffee and Cuttings: Queen of the Night Cactus
Come get your caffeine fix and learn how to propagate a different plant on the first Tuesday of each month at the conservatory in Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, you can learn about the Queen of the Night Cactus and take home a cutting. Coffee from local businesses will be provided for your enjoyment. The class is free; donations are encouraged.
10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Vander Veer Botanical Park conservatory, Davenport. Free.
6. Greeting Card Craft at Fairmount
From 4-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, a greeting-card craft session will be held at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. It’s free. You can create you own all-occasion greeting cards with your own supplies, or use the supplies the library will provide.
4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Fairmount branch, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
7. Dan Quinn at the Redstone Room
Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist Dan Quinn will DJ at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $5-10, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Opening acts will be 1V on the TRACK and Re-FL3X for this all-ages show. Upbeat music, dance battles, and glow-in-the-dark items will be featured.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, River Music Experience, Davenport. $5-10.
8. Combat Dartz
Hosted by Milan Christian Church Children's Ministry, participants ages 6 and older are welcome to join in 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, for Combat Dartz at 111 E. 50th Street, Suite B, Davenport. The free event will include an hour of game play. Participants should bring their own socks and blasters. Water and snacks will be provided.
6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Combat Dartz, Davenport. Free.
9. Make a Wine Basket Workshop
You can make a wine basket in a class 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Participants will learn how to weave a double wine basket with instructor Susan Walters with the QC Basketry Guild. All materials will be provided. Cost is $50 for members, $65 for non-members, with tickets available at https://figgeartmuseum.org/
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. $65.