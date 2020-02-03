Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

Country singer/songwriter Cody Jinks will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $25 and up, are available at www.ticketmaster.com . The concert also will feature Nikki Lane and Alex Williams.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Wedding Banned will take the stage Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The group – banned from its hometown of Gas City, Indiana, for being too wild – relocated to Chicago. They play ‘80s music and other hits. Because the Rhythm Room is located on the casino floor, you must be 21 years of age or older to attend and not be self-excluded from gaming in the state of Iowa. Admission is free.