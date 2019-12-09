Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Ballet Quad-Cities ‘The Nutcracker”
Ballet Quad-Cities will perform “The Nutcracker” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, are $18 and up.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15, Adler Theatre, Davenport; $18 and up.
2. Motown Christmas Holiday Spectacular
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, the Motown Christmas Holiday Spectacular comes to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $44, are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Motown Christmas Holiday Spectacular, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $44 and up.
3. Holiday Brass
Part of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Signature Series, performances will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at North Scott Fine Arts Auditorium, North Scott High School, 200 1st St., Eldridge, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Celebrate the holiday season with members of the QCSO’s Brass and Percussion Sections performing uplifting selections of classical works and holiday favorites. Students from North Scott will join the symphony musicians on Saturday, and Moline High School students will join the symphony musicians on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.qcso.org
Saturday at North Scott High School, Eldridge, Sunday at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline. $25.
4. Read to a Dog
Kids can read to a dog at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network Inc. Reading Assistance Dogs are specially trained, along with their handler, to provide the environment needed to help children improve their reading skills.
5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue branch, Davenport. Free.
5. QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands
The QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Stardust Davenport, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Admission is $10, with tickets available at www.eventbrite.com. Some of the Quad-Cities’ most talented teens will perform, including bands Been There Done That, Last Thursday, Crushed Monkey, Made Ya Look, Strictly Business, Tell Tale Heart and Daze Off, plus the final QCRA show for Hum Hum & the Crash.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Stardust Davenport, Davenport. $10.
6. Geneseo Christmas Walk
Hosted by Geneseo Christmas Walk and Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, the event will be 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Geneseo. The event kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run at 8:30 a.m. Children’s activities fill the afternoon with special crafts, face painting, writing letters to Santa, and more. An “Elf” cheer-along will be featured at Central Theater. A lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade ends with the lighting of Geneseo's Christmas Tree, led by the mayor and Santa Claus. Afterward, traditional living windows will grace Geneseo's downtown storefronts.
Saturday, Dec. 14, all day and evening, Geneseo, free.
7. “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical”
“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. It is based on the movie of the same name, with a book and score by Meredith Wilson. Songs include “It’s Beginning to Look at Lot Like Christmas.” Tickets, at $20, are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or at 309-912-7647.
Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 12-15, at The Spotlight Theatre, Moline. $20.
8. My Fellow Americans
My Fellow Americans will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The quartet covers pop, rock, and country tunes from past to present. They use three-part harmony, three guitars, one bass, and one kick drum to deliver a unique sound. Because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor, the free show is for those 21 and older.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
9. Children’s Holiday Party
A children’s holiday party will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. The 43rd annual party will include music, treats, crafts, face painting, books, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. All children (accompanied by an adult) are welcome. Call 309-732-2999 for more information. Among the supporters are the Rock Island Kiwanis Club and Royal Neighbors of America.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Rock Island. Free.